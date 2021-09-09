Free Fire OB30 Advance Server download link for Android devices officially revealed

The Advance Server is a stand-alone application that Garena releases prior to the launch of the Free Fire update. It effectively allows gamers to try out new features before they are officially implemented.

The much-anticipated Free Fire OB30 Advance Server is now available for download from the official website. However, in order to have access to the special client, players need an activation code as always. The only way to obtain it is through the registration.

A guide on how to download Free Fire OB30 Advance Server update

You must follow the exact procedure listed below to download and install the Free Fire OB30 Advance Server:

Step 1: First, head to the Free Fire Advance Server website by clicking on this link.

Users then need to log in by pressing on "Login Facebook" (Image vai Free Fire)

Step 2: Once you are on the dedicated website, sign in using the Facebook account you used to register previously.

Step 3: Click on the APK download option to get the APK file for the latest Advance Server.

Gamers would then need to tap on the "Download Apk" option (Image via Free Fire)

Note: The size of the Free Fire OB30 Advance Server APK file is 721 MB. Thus, you need to ensure that there is enough space on your Android device before downloading it.

Step 4: Next, turn on the Install from Unknown Source option and install the downloaded file.

Step 5: Launch the game after installing the Free Fire OB30 Advance Server and select the "Guest" option. A dialog box should open on the screen, prompting you to input the Activation Code you received.

Upon entering the Activation Code, gamers need to press the "OKAY!" option (Image via Free Fire)

Step 6: You need to press the "OKAY!" button to gain access to the Advance Server.

If during the installation, it states there was an error while parsing the package, you may re-download the APK and follow the steps again.

Users stand a chance to earn diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

Also Read

Additionally, players have the chance to earn diamonds in the official version of the game by reporting bugs and glitches in the Free Fire OB30 Advance Server.

Edited by Sabine Algur