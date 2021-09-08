Activation Code in Free Fire OB30 Advance Server: All you need to know

The release of the Free Fire OB30 Advance Server is approaching fast. Players are extremely enthusiastic about the opportunity to try out all of the new features that the developers have in store for them. It will begin on 9 September, which is tomorrow, and will run for around one week, providing gamers with sufficient time to test everything.

A pop-up asking players to enter Activation Code will appear in the Advance Server (Image via Free Fire)

Most Free Fire users might already know that entering an Activation Code is required to access the Advance Server. However, the drawback is that the code is not given to everyone, and only a limited number of players receive the code.

What is Activation Code in Free Fire Advance Server?

Activation Code is a one-time use code given to players to enter into the Free Fire Advance Server. Garena themselves will be providing it after the registration process.

The official FAQ on the Advance Server website states the following about the availability of the Activation Code:

A snippet from the FAQ of the Free Fire Advance Server (Image via Free Fire)

Hence, if they want to stand a chance to get the Activation Code, they can go ahead and register themselves. To do so, the steps outlined below can be followed by the players:

Step 1: Users should visit the Free Fire Advance Server website through any web browser. They can otherwise click here to get to the website directly.

Step 2: Following that, players will have to tap on the "Login Facebook" option as shown here:

Players need to press "Login Facebook" to proceed with the registrations (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: After they log in to their account, a form will pop up on their screen asking them to fill out their profile.

Step 4: Once users have entered their information, i.e., name, email, and phone number, they should tap on the "Join Now" button to complete the registration process.

Users should enter all these details to fill their profile (Image via Free Fire)

The download for the Free Fire OB30 Advance Server will also commence on 9 September. Gamers should remember that this is just a test server, so its progress doesn't get carried over.

Moreover, it is a different application, and they wouldn't require to delete the regular version of Free Fire to install the Advance Server.

