Is Free Fire OB30 Advance Server downloadable yet? All you need to know

With each new patch of Free Fire, the developers add additional fresh and exciting features that have contributed to the game's current popularity. The last patch introduced a new firearm, multiple characters, a pet, a game mode, and other enhancements that keep players occupied.

After the Free Fire OB30 Advance Server registration began, curiosity around the upcoming patch surged significantly.

The Advance Server is a client that is released before the update and is accessible for around a week, allowing users to test upcoming features before their implementation.

Have downloads for the Free Fire OB30 Advance Server started?

No, the developers have not released the Free Fire OB30 Advance Server APK yet. As a result, it is not available for download.

According to the official website, the download for the Advance client starts on 9 September 2021.

Even though everyone who has registered will be able to download it, only selected users will get the Activation Code that is mandatory to access it. Here are the steps that you can follow to download the Free Fire OB30 Advance Server from the official website after its release:

Players must sign in through the Facebook account used for registering (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: You must open the Free Fire Advance Server website and then sign in using the Facebook account used for registration.

You can download client from the website (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: You have to press on the Download APK button to get the APK file.

Step 3: You can install the APK file after enabling the Install from Unknown source option if it has not been done previously.

Activation Code is mandatory to access the code (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Once the installation is complete, you may open the game. Then, a dialog box will be displayed on the screen, asking you to enter the Activation Code.

Step 5: After entering the code, press okay to access the client.

Timeline of the Advance Server

The test will be available from 9 September (Image via Free Fire)

Server open date: 9 September 2021

Server closing date: 16 September 2021

