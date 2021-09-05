Steps to get activation code for Free Fire OB30 Advance Server

The Free Fire Advance Server is a separate game client released by the developers to test new features. These are made available before any significant game updates.

With Free Fire OB30 Advance Server registrations already underway, the client will be available for download in the coming days. Players have high expectations for the forthcoming Advance Server based on its previous few iterations.

The timeline for the Advance Server as per the official website (Image via Free Fire)

According to the timeline on the website, the server will be available between 9 September and 16 September.

Free Fire OB30 Advance Server Activation Code and steps to obtain it

The download for the client will be available on 9 September (Image via Free Fire)

Users will be able to download the Free Fire OB30 Advance Server APK directly from the official website once it becomes available. However, due to the client's limited capacity, it will only be accessible to those who obtained an Activation Code.

Upon opening the client a message to enter the Activation Code will appear (Image via Free Fire)

Additionally, access to the Advance Server will not be given to all registered users.

Here is the exact procedure users must follow to stand a chance to get the Activation Code for Free Fire OB30 Advance Server:

Step 1: Users need to head over to the Free Fire Advance Server website. Players may use this link to visit it directly.

The only option provided to register is Facebook (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Once they are on the website, they should tap on the Login Facebook button. Players will need to set up their profile by entering details like their phone number, email address, and full name.

Users must enter the details carefully (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Players must tap on the ‘Join Now’ button to complete the registration process.

The FAQ from the official website about Activation Code (Image via Free Fire)

Once the process is complete, all they can do is wait for the code. The FAQs on the official website states the following regarding Activation Codes:

"Advance Server can only hold a certain number of users; if you did not receive the activation code, please wait for our response."

