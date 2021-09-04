What’s the Free Fire ID of B2K? Stats, headshots, channel views, and earnings revealed

Born2Kill, otherwise known as B2K, is a renowned Free Fire YouTube channel run by two brothers — Moez and Walid. They regularly upload highlights and clips, and a lot of players adore the overall gameplay.

The main channel, “Born2Kill,” is close to the 8 million subscribes mark and currently stands at 7.99 million subs. This channel has gained 160K subscribers and 12.80 million views in the previous month.

What are B2K’s ID and stats in Free Fire?

B2K’s Free Fire ID is 320653047. His stats in a lifetime and ranked matches as of 4 September 2021 are as follows:

Lifetime stats

All-time stats of B2K (Image via Free Fire)

Born2Kill has engaged in 9132 squad matches to date and triumphed in 1613, accumulating a win rate of 17.66%. He has secured 52827 kills with 17337 headshots, upholding a kill-to-death ratio of 7.03, while the headshot rate is around 32.82%.

He has 508 Booyahs in 3111 duo matches, which results in a win percentage of 16.32%. The streamer has bagged more than 14650 frags, out of which 5203 were headshots. He has maintained a K/D ratio and headshot percentage of 5.63 and 35.50%.

He has more than 1409 solo matches to his name, and he has clinched 173 games. This roughly estimates a win percentage of 12.27%. The content creator has eliminated 4650 enemies in these games and sustained a K/D ratio of 3.76. Simultaneously, he has 1503 headshots, resulting in a headshot ratio of 32.32%.

Ranked stats

B2K has not featured in the ranked matches yet (Image via Free Fire)

Ranked Season 23 started just a few days back, and B2K has yet to play any ranked solo, duo, or squad matches.

Note: B2K’s stats were recorded at the time of writing the article. This is subject to change as he featured in more games in Free Fire.

Earnings

Earnings as per Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

The famous Free Fire player is expected to earn around $3.2K to $51.2K every month from his primary channel. The estimations of his yearly earnings are approximately $38.4K to $614.7K.

YouTube channel

Users can find interesting Free Fire gameplay videos on Born2Kill, with the oldest video on the channel being uploaded in 2019.

Since then, the channel has grown considerably, accumulating a vast fanbase, and their overall view count stands at more than 509 million.

Edited by Ravi Iyer