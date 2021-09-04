Mythpat’s Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, and real name revealed

Mithilesh Patankar, better known as Mythpat, is probably one of the most well-known Indian YouTubers with channels featuring everything from videos around titles including Minecraft, GTA, Free Fire, BGMI, and more entertaining commentary to vlogs to mimicry.

His channel now has over 9.35 million subscribers, with 420K new subscribers added in the past 30 days. The YouTuber also has a Spotify Original titled The Mythpat Podcast, launched in August, making him one of the first Indian gamers to have their own podcast.

What is Mythpat’s Free Fire ID and stats?

His Free Fire ID is 2276730840. The user’s stats in Free Fire for 4 September 2021 are given below:

Lifetime stats

He has notched 65 kills in the solo games at a K/D ratio of 9.29 (Image via Free Fire)

Mythpat has featured in eight squad matches in Free Fire and bettered his opponents on two occasions, leading to a win ratio of 25%. He has secured ten kills, converting to a win rate of 1.67.

He has played 25 duo matches and secured first place in two of these. This roughly translates to a win rate of 8%. The YouTuber has notched 12 frags, resulting in a K/D of 0.52.

The internet star has participated in nine solo games and has a win tally of two games, corresponding to a win percentage of 22.22%. With 65 eliminations, he has a kill-to-death ratio of 9.29.

Ranked stats

He has not yet played a game in the current ranked season (Image via Free Fire)

Mythpat has not played a single ranked match in the Ranked Season 23.

Clash Squad Career

He holds a KDA of 1.23 in Clash Squad matches with 14 kills to his name (Image via Free Fire)

The streamer has engaged in 16 Clash Squad games and won four, retaining a win percentage of 25%. He has eliminated 14 opponents, three of which have been registered as headshots, at the rate of 21.43%. The player also holds a KDA of 1.23.

Note: Mythpat’s Free Fire stats were recorded at the time of writing the article. These are subject to change as he plays further matches.

Monthly earnings

Mythpat has gained more than 79 million views in the last 30 days (Image via Social Blade)

According to the Social Blade website, Mythpat’s monthly YouTube earnings are around $20K to $319.3K.

Edited by Ravi Iyer