What's the Free Fire ID of 2B Gamer? In-game stats, monthly income, full real name, and more details

Sandesh Tamang is otherwise known as 2B Gamer in the Free Fire community and is a renowned YouTuber from Nepal. The player is known for his gameplay videos with engaging commentary.

The content creator boasts more than 3.34 million subscribers and 391 million views combined, out of which 180k and 24 million have been attained in the last month.

What is 2B Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats?

His Free Fire ID is 133688778. 2B Gamer's stats as of 5 September 2021 are given below:

Lifetime stats

2B Gamer has close to 50k eliminations in the ranked squad games (Image via Free Fire)

2B Gamer has won 3362 of the 15222 squad matches, converting to a win rate of 22.08%. He also has 49960 frags in them for a kill-to-death ratio of 4.21.

The user has 425 booyahs in 2280 duo games, resulting in a win rate of 14.75%. He has registered 8761 kills, which comes down to a K/D ratio of 3.57.

2B Gamer has played 1674 solo games and secured 221 of these, estimating a win percentage of 13.20%. With 4711 kills, he sustained a K/D ratio of 3.24.

Ranked stats

2B Gamer has only played 1 solo match and is yet to secure a victory (Image via Free Fire)

2B Gamer has engaged in 28 squad matches and stood victorious in 3 of these, translating to a win rate of 10.71%. He added 116 kills to his tally, retaining a K/D ratio of 4.64.

He has featured in 5 duo matches and eliminated 15 opponents, converting to a K/D ratio of 3.00.

The YouTuber has played one solo match in ranked season 23 but has yet to win or attain a kill.

Note: 2B Gamer’s stats were recorded while writing the article, and these will change as he continues to play more games.

Income

2B Gamer is expected to earn around $6.2K - $98.9K (Image via Social Blade)

As per the Social Blade website, 2B Gamer approximately earns in the range of $6.2K - $98.9K per month from his channel. The yearly estimates are expected to be around $74.2K - $1.2M.

YouTube channel

2B Gamer began uploading videos to YouTube back in November 2019 and has had more than 890 uploads since then. This has attained him more than 3.34 million subscribers and over 391 million views in total. His most popular video has a view count of more than 7.1 million.

