What’s the Free Fire ID of A_S Gaming? In-game stats, real name, and YouTube earnings revealed

Sahil Rana is famous thanks to his IGN, also the name of his YouTube channel, A_S Gaming, in the Indian Free Fire community. His channel has witnessed meteoric growth in the last year, boasting only 2.5 million subscribers at the start of September 2020.

Currently, his subscriber count stands at 13.8 million, which makes him second on the list of Indian Free Fire content creators in terms of subscribers. The player regularly uploads various challenge videos other than Free Fire-related videos, which have gained him 1.6 billion views in total.

What is A_S Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats?

A_S Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 169525329. His current stats are:

Lifetime stats

A_S Gaming holds a win rate of 15.32% in the squad matches (Image via Free Fire)

A_S Gaming has contested in 7797 squad matches and stood victorious in 1195 games, resulting in a win rate of 15.32%. He has racked up 20152 kills and registered a K/D ratio of 3.05.

He has 308 Booyahs in 2215 duo games, which add up to a win ratio of 13.90%. The user has recorded 6016 frags and sustained a K/D ratio of 3.15.

The content creator has participated in 2717 squad games and triumphed in 353 matches, ensuring a win percentage of 12.99%. He has eliminated 10136 foes, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.29.

Ranked stats

A_S Gaming has a K/D ratio of 12 in the squad matches (Image via Free Fire)

Sahil won two of the four ranked squad games in Season 23, equating to a win ratio of 50%. In these games, he has registered 24 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 12.

The streamer has also engaged in two duo matches and has secured three eliminations, approximating a K/D ratio of 1.50.

Lastly, the player has engaged in a single solo match, has two kills, and upholds a kill-to-death ratio of 2.

Note: The player’s stats have been collected at the time of writing the article. This will change as AS Gaming plays matches in Free Fire.

Earnings

A_S Gaming is approximated to earn $42.6K - $681.2K monthly from his channel (Image via Free Fire)

Sahil Rana is expected to earn around $42.6K - $681.2K every month from his YouTube channel. The yearly estimates are between $510.9K and $8.2M.

YouTube channel

Sahil Rana rose to prominence in 2020 and has become one of India’s top Free Fire YouTubers. 800K of his total subscribers have joined in the last month. He has also accumulated 170 million views in the same period.

