What is the Free Fire ID of Tonde Gamer? Stats, real name, YouTube earnings, channel views, and more details

Tonde Gamer is one of the leading Free Fire content creators on YouTube from Nepal. The player has more than 4.27 million subscribers on YouTube. He is known for his exciting and engaging gameplay videos.

Tonde Gamer also occasionally streams Free Fire on Booyah, where he boasts more than 3.9 million followers.

Tonde Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

Tonde Gamer’s Free Fire UID is 282951914. According to Nepali Fandom, his real name is Sarju Giri. The player's stats are as follows:

Lifetime stats

He has more than 65k frags in the squad games (Image via Free Fire)

Tonde Gamer has 7000 Booyahs in 16477 squad matches, accumulating a win rate of 42.48%. He has registered 65602 kills, adding up to a K/D ratio of 6.92.

He has participated in 6838 duo games and has a win tally of 1421 games, resulting in a win rate of 20.78%. The content creator notched 26516 kills and upheld a K/D ratio of 4.89.

The YouTuber has also featured in 3361 solo games and is unbeaten in 278 matches, converting to a win rate of 8.27%. With 6834 kills, Tonde Gamer has upheld a K/D ratio of 2.22.

Ranked stats

Tonde Gamer has a kill-to-death ratio of 12.91 (Image via Free Fire)

Tonde Gamer has claimed ten first-place finishes in 21 squad games, which comes down to a win percentage of 47.61%. He racked up 142 frags, retaining a K/D ratio of 12.91.

He is yet to play a ranked duo match in season 23.

Tonde Gamer has been engaged in 5 solo games and is yet to find a win. He has registered 13 kills, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 2.60.

Note: Tonde Gamer’s stats were recorded at the time of writing the article.

Income

Tonde Gamer's monthly earnings (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Tonde Gamer is estimated to earn around $20.8K - $333.5K per month from his YouTube channel. The yearly estimates are in the range of $250.1K - $4M.

YouTube channel

Tonde Gamer started his YouTube channel in February 2019. He has uploaded more than 900 videos, and those videos have been watched more than 646.9 million times.

Moreover, his single most viral video stands at more than 29 million views.

