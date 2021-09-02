What's the Free Fire ID of Pahadi Gamer: Stats, full name, monthly income and more details

Lokesh Karakoti, otherwise known in the Indian Free Fire community as Pahadi, is one of the most famous professional players in the Indian circuit.

He represents Team Elite and has several podium finishes with the roster. The prominent ones include second place at the Free Fire India Championship 2020 Fall and Free Fire Tri-Series 2021. Pahadi was also named the MVP in both events.

In addition to this, he runs two successful YouTube channels - Pahadi Gaming and Pahadi Gamer, which have 1.28 million and 1.32 million subscribers.

Pahadi Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 147098967. Pahadi Gamer’s stats in Free Fire are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Pahadi Gaming has 70k+ kills in squad games (Image via Free Fire)

Pahadi Gamer has played 21599 squad games and triumphed in 5332 matches, securing a win ratio of 24.68%. He bagged 70052 kills and sustained a K/D ratio of 4.31.

He has 229 Booyahs in 2034 duo matches, which results in a win rate of 11.25%. With 4420 kills, he has registered a K/D ratio of 2.45.

Pahadi Gamer has contested in 1673 solo matches and bagged 276 victories, corresponding to a win rate of 16.49%. The content creator has 5841 kills and holds a K/D ratio of 4.18.

Ranked stats

Pahahdi is yet to play in the ranked solo and duo games (Image via Free Fire)

Pahadi Gamer has featured in 9 squad games and claimed the first position in two of these, equating to a win ratio of 22.22%. In these matches, he has accumulated over 44 frags and sustained a K/D ratio of 6.29.

In addition, he is yet to feature in any ranked solo or duo games in ranked season 22.

Note: Pahadi Gamer’s stats have been recorded at the time of writing the article.

Income

Estimated earnings from thr Pahadi Gamer YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

Lokesh, as previously stated, has two YouTube channels. According to Social Blade, he is estimated to earn between $907 and $14.5K every month from the Pahadi Gamer YouTube channel.

Estimated earnings from the Pahadi Gaming channel (Image via Social Blade)

On the other hand, according to the website, his monthly earnings from the Pahadi Gaming channel are supposedly in the range of $1.5K and $23.5K.

YouTube channel

Lokesh started his YouTube journey with his first video back in July 2019. The player currently has more than 1.27 million subscribers and boasts a view count of 90 million. Later in 2020, he created a second channel, Pahadi Gamer, which has surpassed 1.32 million subscribers and 80 million views.

