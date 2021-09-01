What's the Free Fire ID of Arrow AK? Stats, guild, channel views and more details revealed

Arrow Gaming is a popular YouTube channel where players can find informative Free Fire videos. The channel is run by Arrow AK and Arrow IB. The duo posts tips and tricks videos, guides, and other game-related content on a regular basis.

The channel currently boasts 1.54 million subscribers and 108.42 million combined views. It has gained 10K subscribers and 1.81 million views in the last 30 days.

Arrow AK’s Free Fire ID and stats

Arrow AK’s Free Fire UID is 111049492. His lifetime and ranked stats as of 1 September 2021 are given below:

Lifetime stats

Arrow AK has secured 35280 kills in the lifetime squad mode (Image via Free Fire)

Arrow AK has 3883 victories in 12162 squad matches, boasting a win rate of 31.92%. With more than 35280 eliminations in these games, he has a K/D ratio of 4.26.

The content creator has also won 326 of the 1465 duo games he has played, resulting in a win rate of 22.25%. He notched up 3824 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.36 in this mode.

Arrow AK has played 1681 solo matches and was triumphed in 207 of them, translating to a win rate of 12.31%. He bagged 4208 kills in these matches, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.85.

Ranked stats

Arrow AK has played very few ranked matches since the new season began just two days ago (Image via Free Fire)

Arrow AK has featured in 1 ranked squad game this season but is yet to record a victory. He eliminated 2 opponents at a K/D ratio of 2 in this mode.

The YouTuber is yet to play a ranked duo match this season.

Arrow AK participated in 1 ranked solo match but did not secure a win. He bagged 1 frag in that match, making his K/D ratio 1.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as Arrow AK plays more matches in Free Fire.

Arrow AK’s guild

Arrow AK is the leader of a guild called (Image via Free Fire)

Arrow AK is the leader of the <Team Arrow> guild in Free Fire. Its guild ID is 60346615.

Arrow AK’s YouTube channel

As mentioned earlier, Arrow AK and Arrow IB co-run the Arrow Gaming YouTube channel, which has 1.54 million subscribers and 108.42 million views.

The first Free Fire video on the channel was uploaded in October 2018. Since then, two content creators have posted over 300 videos.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh