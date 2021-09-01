How to get easy Booyah in Free Fire in September 2021: Tips for beginners

With the much-anticipated Free Fire Max around the corner, more and more players are expected to swell the ranks of the game.

A number of players will be new to the battle royale genre and will need help adjusting to the mechanics of Free Fire.

While adjusting will not be a very difficult task for most players, a few will need a gentle push and a guiding hand to get them going.

Top 5 tips to follow in order to get easy Booyahs in Free Fire

5) Develop a play style

One of the most important things for Free Fire beginners to do is to figure out a playstyle. Which type of playstyle will suit better? Rusher or camper? Depending on their proficiency within the game, players have to make this choice.

Alternatively, they can even merge the best of both styles and play a more complex mixed version that involves both rushing and camping.

4) Get good with a weapon

There are dozens of weapons for players to choose from in-game, ranging from snipers and assault rifles to shotguns and even bows. Figuring out which weapon suits players best will be vital in earning a Booyah in Free Fire.

While professional players learn how to use every weapon and even memorize their recoil pattern, beginners should focus on just a few weapons in order to get better at aiming and shooting.

3) Use gloo walls and smoke grenades

Learning how to use gloo walls and smoke grenades will greatly increase the chances of players securing a Booyah. These two items, when used correctly in-game, can help players in a variety of situations.

Gloo walls provide cover where none is to be found. Meanwhile, smoke grenades can hide players in plain sight, allowing them to either flee or counter-attack from within the smoke cloud.

2) Learn how to rotate

One of the most important things that all beginners should learn in Free Fire is how to rotate. Knowing how to rotate, along with why and when, will make a huge difference in-game.

Unlike simply moving towards the safe zone or a marked point on the map, rotating is more about reaching the destination in a tactically safe way that will provide cover to players as well as a high-ground advantage.

1) Play as a squad with experienced players

One of the best ways to learn Free Fire and secure Booyahs is to play with an experienced squad. This is a great way for players to learn the game firsthand and understand the complex tactics that go into every match.

Beginners who play with seasoned players often learn faster, as they are forced to keep up the pace or get left behind. Once players feel comfortable with the game, they should play solo to earn Booyahs on their own.

