What's the Free Fire ID of X-Mania? Stats, real name, headshots and more 

Hemant Vyas, aka X-Mania, is a name that most Indian Free Fire players might have heard of. The prominent figure has managed to establish a significant fanbase on YouTube, collecting over 1.85 million subscribers. His videos have amassed a total of 123.76 million views as well.

He is also a professional esports athlete, and he currently represents Team Survivors. Here's an overview of X-Mania's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and other details.

What is X-Mania's Free Fire ID and real name?

The Free Fire ID of X-Mania is 97762833 and as mentioned above, his real name is Hemant Vyas.

Here are his stats as of today (1 September):

Lifetime stats

X-Mania's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

In the squad mode, X-Mania has made 10939 appearances and has managed to secure 2507 wins, which converts to a win rate of 22.91%. The player has 32234 frags with 6935 headshots, corresponding to a K/D ratio and headshot percentage of 3.82 and 21.51%, respectively.

The esports athlete has 539 victories in 3240 duo matches, maintaining a win percentage of 16.63%. He has bagged 9513 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.52, and has 1925 headshots with a headshot ratio of 20.24%.

X-Mania has played 3082 solo matches in Free Fire and has outclassed his enemies in 436, equating to a win ratio of 14.14%. He has garnered 8725 kills, with 1967 headshots, resulting in a K/D ratio of 3.30 and a headshot rate of 22.54%.

Ranked stats

X-Mania's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

X-Mania has competed in 40 ranked squad games and has 14 first-place finishes, retaining a win percentage of 35.00%. With a K/D ratio of 4.27 and 20.72%, he has 111 kills and 23 headshots.

Meanwhile, he has also played seven and has two victories, equating to a win rate of 28.57%. X-Mania has 18 kills in this mode at a K/D ratio of 3.60. He also has three headshots at a rate of 16.67%.

Note: X-Mania's stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change.

YouTube channel

X-Mania's channel features a variety of content related to Garena Free Fire. Currently, there are 135 videos present, and the most viewed one has 12 million views.

As mentioned previously, the figure has 1.85 million subscribers and 123.76 million views. X-Mania has gained 30 thousand subscribers and 4.46 million views in the last 30 days alone.

