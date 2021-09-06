What is Bilash Gaming’s Free Fire ID? In-game stats, YouTube income, real name, and guild revealed

Bilash Gaming is a well-known Free Fire YouTuber who enjoys the game on both mobile and PC platforms. He is renowned for his incredible gaming skills and has 1.38 million subscribers. At the same time, he has posted over 500 videos, with a total of more than 91.6 million views.

The YouTuber has acquired over 30K subscribers and 7.32 million views in the past month.

What is Bilash Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats?

Bilash Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 325410142 and his stats are provided below:

Lifetime stats

Bilash Gaming has close to 95K kills in the squad matches (Image via Free Fire)

The content creator has played 19023 squad games and clinched 6679 of them, converting to a win rate of 35.11%. He has 94646 eliminations that add up to a K/D ratio of 7.67.

The YouTuber has won 1174 of the 3548 duo matches, equating to a win ratio of 33.08%. He has registered 13584 kills and retained a kill-to-death ratio of 5.72.

Finally, the internet star has participated in 1603 solo matches and bettered his opponents in 173, converting to a win rate of 10.79%. He has precisely 3600 frags, resulting in a K/D ratio of 2.52.

Ranked stats

He has notched 431 frags in ranked squad games (Image via Free Fire)

Bilash Gaming has 17 Booyahs in 71 ranked squad matches, maintaining a win percentage of 23.94%. He has secured 431 kills, sustaining a kill-to-death ratio of 7.98.

The streamer has played two duo matches and bagged eight frags, leading to a win rate of 4.

The player is yet to compete in any ranked solo matches yet.

Note: Bilash Gaming’s stats were recorded at the time of writing the articles.

YouTube income

Bilash Gaming’s earnings as per Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Bilash Gaming is expected to earn about $1.8K to $29.3K per month from his YouTube channel. The yearly estimates add up to the range of $22K and $351.7K.

Guild

Bilash is part of the Tonde Gamer guild (Image via Free Fire)

He is part of the Tonde Gamer guild in Free Fire, whose guild ID is 1001459224.

YouTube channel

Bilash Gaming started his YouTube channel back in mid-2019 and has gradually surpassed the 1 million subscriber count. The player has 583 videos on his channel, and the player’s most viral video has exceeded 7.9 million views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer