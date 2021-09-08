Can Free Fire be played online without downloading?

Free Fire has reached various peaks since its release in 2017 and currently stands among the leaders in the mobile segment. It offers quick and exciting gameplay and very low hardware requirements, one of the significant reasons for its success.

The game's developers often release new updates that have kept the game fresh and exciting with new features. Recently, Free Fire also achieved 1 billion downloads on the Google Play Store.

Is it possible to play Free Fire without downloading it?

Google Play Instant always users to try out the application (Image via Free Fire)

Yes, players may play Free Fire online without needing to download the game. However, there is a catch: this is just a trial or demo version of the game that allows them to test the basic features and get an overview before downloading it.

Google Play Instant lets users try out a specific app or game without having to install it. This feature is also available for Free Fire, allowing them to test the game.

When users try Free Fire on the Google Play Store, they will parachute onto a tiny area alongside six other bots. The game duration is also severely limited to 2 minutes, during which they must kill the opponents with an M4A1.

Steps to play Free Fire trial

Here are the steps that gamers may follow to play the trial version of Free Fire without downloading

Step 1: They must launch the Google Play Store application on their Android devices and search for Free Fire.

Alternatively, they can go to the official Google Play Store page for the battle royale title using this URL.

Click the install button (Image via Google Play)

Step 2: Players will be able to find multiple options on their screens. In order to test the demo version, they will have to tap on “Try Now.”

The demo will start soon (Image via Google Play)

Step 3: Subsequently, the trial will soon load on the screen. Gamers will get a general idea about the game by trying it out.

Players can also download the game after that to earn a reward (Image via Free Fire)

They can also get a Zip Vest for free by downloading the game after the demo.

Note: This is not the full version of Free Fire but only the trial. Users will have to download the game to enjoy all its features.

