Free Fire Advance Server for OB31 update: Link for registration and more details

The OB30 update for Free Fire was released in late September and was a great success, bringing tons of new features for the players to relish. The developers are now gearing up for the game’s next iteration and have started the registration process for the OB31 Advance Server.

The Advance Server is essentially a test server that allows users to test out upcoming features. They can report bugs and glitches to be eligible to get free diamonds in Free Fire.

Details of Free Fire OB31 Advance Server

Duration

It will run for one week (Image via Free Fire)

This server, like the others, will be operational for approximately a week. Its timeline is as follows:

Start date of OB31 Advance Server: 18 November

End date of OB31 Advance Server: 25 November

It should be noted that those who get the Activation Code will only be able to access the server between the dates mentioned above.

The Activation Code is necessary for the Advance Server (Image via Free Fire)

Registration process

Users can register for the Free Fire Advance Server of the OB31 update on its official website, which has been provided below:

Free Fire Advance Server website: Click here.

Individuals can follow the following steps to complete the process:

Step 1: First, gamers need to visit the website of Advance Server by utilizing the link above.

Step 2: As part of the next step, they can press “Login Facebook” and complete the process.

Users need to tap on the “Login Facebook” option and complete the process (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: After players have signed in using Facebook, a form asking them to set up their profiles will appear.

Step 4: They can enter the required details, including their name, email, and phone number, and tap on the “Join Now” button.

All these details need to be entered by the players (Image via Free Fire)

The Free Fire OB31 Advance Server APK download will also be made available on the same website.

Users should be aware that the test server client is distinct from the regular game. Furthermore, the progress made will not be carried over.

Edited by Ravi Iyer