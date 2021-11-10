How to register for Free Fire OB31 Advance Server: Registration link and process

Prior to the launch of each Free Fire update, Garena releases an Advance Server for players to test the new build on. This allows players to test new features and report specific bugs or glitches that the developers can fix before the full release.

The upcoming OB31 version is fast approaching, and registration for its Advance Server has recently become available. All interested users can complete the process to be eligible for the activation code, which is required to access the server. Here is a detailed step-by-step guide to registering for Free Fire's OB31 Advance Server.

Where to register for Free Fire OB31 Advance Server?

The developers have established a dedicated website for the Advance Server, where users can register. Individuals can follow the steps outlined below to complete it:

Step 1: To begin, players must navigate to the Free Fire Advance Server website using any web browser. The direct link is provided below:

To visit Free Fire’s official Advance Server website: Click here.

Users are required to sign in through their Facebook accounts (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: As part of the next step, gamers can tap on the “Login Facebook” option and sign in using their accounts.

Step 3: After the process is complete, a form will appear on the screens asking them to fill in the details for their profile.

These details have to be entered (Image via Free Fire)

Details like name, email, and phone number have to be entered.

Step 4: Finally, they can tap on the “Join Now” option to complete the Free Fire OB31 Advance Server registration.

There's limited space in the Free Fire Advance Server (Image via Free Fire)

The application will then be submitted for review and only a select few players will be provided with the activation code. This is because the Advance Server can hold only a limited amount of users.

Timeline of Advance Server

Timeline of the upcoming Free Fire OB31 Advance Server (Image via Free Fire)

The OB31 Advance Server will only run for a short duration. Here is the server's start and end date:

Server open: 18 November 2021

Server end: 25 November 2021

During this period, users will be able to access the server and test out everything new in the game. Furthermore, players should be aware that their progress will not be carried over to the full release because it is a test server.

Edited by Danyal Arabi