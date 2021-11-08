Free Fire update: When can fans expect OB31 update to be released?

Free Fire receives regular updates every few months that improve its functionality. The previous version, known as the OB30 patch, was released at the end of September and included a substantial amount of new content.

Users are already looking forward to the forthcoming OB31 update, and they are anticipating its arrival with bated breath. Here’s a look at when it could be made available to players.

When is the Free Fire OB31 update expected to be released?

This is one of the most talked about topics in the game's community but the developers haven’t specified a release date for the OB31 update as of now.

Clash Squad Ranked Season in the game will be ending on 1 December 2021 (Image via Free Fire)

However, there has been a pattern in the previous releases, i.e. they were launched a day before the end of the Clash Squad Ranked Season and Gold Royale.

Considering that the current season and Gold Royale will come to an end on 1 December 2021, it is possible that the OB31 patch may arrive on 30 November 2021, which is around three weeks away.

Gold Royale ends on the same day as the Clash Squad season in the game (Image via Free Fire)

A maintenance break will occur on the day of the patch, and users will not be able to get online at that time. This generally takes place from 9:30 am IST (GMT +5.30) to 6:00 pm IST (GMT +5.30).

However, it should be emphasized that this is only an assumption, and Garena will reveal an actual release date in the following weeks, so players are recommended to stay tuned.

Additionally, a Free Fire Advanced Server will most likely be made available before OB31 is released, enabling users to try out the new features before they are officially incorporated.

Because the test server can accommodate a restricted number of players, only a few gamers will be granted access to it. Activation Codes will be subsequently provided to those selected.

Edited by Siddharth Satish