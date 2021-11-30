Which is the best Free Fire character for Clash Squad mode?

Free Fire’s wide range of characters often confuses players when it comes to choosing one that will significantly improve gameplay. While active characters are a popular choice among players, quite a few passive characters are worth purchasing.

Free Fire gamers must be aware that there are two main game modes — Clash Squad and Battle Royale. The former features 4vs4, round-based matches. There are seven rounds in total, and the team to win the majority (i.e., four rounds) wins.

Choosing a proper Free Fire character while playing the Clash Squad mode is imperative. This article has selected a character that is not only underrated but also very suitable for this mode.

Best Free Fire character for Clash Squad mode — Kapella

Free Fire gamers must always remember that when it comes to the Clash Squad mode, they must always choose a character with good healing powers. In this case, Kapella is the best choice.

Kapella’s Healing Song ability explained (Image via Free Fire)

Her ability, Healing Song, increases the effect of healing items by 10% at the first level and 20% at the final level. The healing skill of the character is also improved by 10% on all levels.

Another critical aspect that players must keep in mind is that the character they are choosing must be of help to allies. In this case, Kapella suits the requirement perfectly as she also helps reduce the HP loss of teammates.

At the first level, the HP loss is reduced by 20% when teammates are knocked down. At the final level, the percentage of HP loss reduction becomes 30.

When gamers talk about healing powers, their mind automatically goes to DJ Alok and Dimitri. Both these characters are good choices for the Clash Squad mode, but they have a significant drawback – their cooldown times.

Since DJ Alok and Dimitri are active characters, they both have cooldown times during which users cannot use their abilities. DJ Alok’s cooldown time is 45 seconds, fixed throughout all levels, and the cooldown time of Dimitri reduces gradually from 85 seconds to 60 seconds.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the author’s opinion.

