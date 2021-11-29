Top 5 reasons why choosing the best drop location is important in Free Fire

Free Fire beginners are sometimes confused when it comes to finding a proper place to land. Dropping in a good location not only increases the chances of survival but also gives players an advantage to eradicate their enemies with ease.

Sometimes users make blatant mistakes when it comes to choosing a good drop location in Free Fire. This guide will help them make the right decision.

Tips and tricks to choose the best drop location in Free Fire

1) Landing as fast as possible

To secure a good loot before others, gamers must land as fast as possible and can use the Free Fire pet, Falco, to do so. Once they secure a gun, they can take an aggressive stance and eliminate others who have just landed.

Users must do this only if they are confident, or else they can hide in any one of the buildings and then take their enemies by surprise. So, a spot where landing can be done quickly is essential.

2) Good loot

Good loot is significant when it comes to a survival shooter game like Free Fire. Depending on the map, players must always prefer a spot with good guns and supplies.

Alternatively, they can land in a place with decent loot and then make their way to the surrounding areas to stock up on supplies.

3) Less popular places

Users who are not into aggressive gameplay should always choose to land in less favored places. That way, they do not get hounded by Free Fire gamers who are scouring for good loot.

They can pile up on the basic supplies, wait for the zone to shrink, and lay low for the rest of the game.

4) Trajectory of the plane

Sometimes, gamers can guess the area of the smaller zones with the help of the plane's trajectory. They must always try to land a bit farther, but somewhere around that area.

This way, they can make their way into the smaller zones without much trouble.

5) Good cover

When landing, it is imperative to make sure that players have naturally good cover. This is mainly because they need to shield themselves from enemy fire if such a situation arises.

Open drop locations for good loot are not worth it as the best choices are buildings and shelters.

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked and reflects the author's views.

