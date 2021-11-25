Top 5 mistakes Free Fire beginners make while choosing drop locations

One of the most important aspects of Free Fire is knowing where to land. Acing the landing will yield numerous benefits. Players will be able to secure good loot, gain a foothold in the area, and plan out their strategy.

While seasoned players and veterans have mastered landing, newcomers may need a bit of help. With numerous factors to take into consideration, landing can become challenging. By following these few simple tips, readers should be able to avoid making mistakes during the landing phase.

Land easily in Free Fire by avoiding these mistakes

5) Dropping in hot-drop zones to secure early-game eliminations

Hot-drop zones in Free Fire are tempting. The possibility of easy early-game eliminations is enough to coax players to try their luck. However, luck rarely works in battle royale games.

Most beginners that land in hot-drop zones are easily picked off by opponents. Rather than improving the K/D ratio, players will end up making it worse.

4) Failing to land in a proper landing zone and having to rotate early-game

Often during a last-moment drop, players tend to miss their designated drop zone. In most cases, this is not an issue. They can simply find loot nearby. However, at times, this can lead to numerous problems.

If enemies are nearby, they will engage for an easy early-game elimination. To avoid this, players will have to rotate and waste time. Rather than playing a battle royale game, they’ll be running a marathon trying to escape opponents.

3) Landing outside of hot-drop zones and trying to enter them

Landing outside hot-drop zones is dangerous. Opponents that have landed within are well-armed and aggressive. Players attempting to enter the hot-drop zone to find good loot will be greeted with a hail of bullets.

If the sound of gunfire is loud and clear, the best option is to move on. There are plenty of safer places in Free Fire with good gear waiting to be looted.

2) Changing the landing location midway and landing late

Many beginners change the landing location midway. This is either done to avoid facing opponents or choosing a new location. While this will be needed in certain situations, most of the time, it’s done on a whim.

Landing late creates all sorts of issues in Free Fire. Most areas have been looted, enemies are well-armed, and players are left without supplies.

1) Landing at the edge of the map and not knowing how to safely rotate

Landing at the edge of the map in Free Fire is a safe option for beginners. They can take their time to loot, explore their surroundings, and plan ahead for the remainder of the match. However, there is one drawback to this plan.

If no vehicles or surfboards are found, players will be forced to rotate on foot. This will leave them vulnerable to enemy fire. If they do reach the safe zone, the zone is likely to shrink again soon. This leaves them with no time to look for additional supplies.

Note: The list is in no particular order, and the article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu