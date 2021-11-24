How to get Free Fire redeem code for Indian server to claim free emote, gloo wall skin, and more

The Grand Finals of the Free Fire Asia Championship 2021 is scheduled for 28 November 2021, where the finest 12 teams from different leagues will battle for the title of Asia's best. The premier event also boasts a prize pool of $400,000.
As with most esports tournaments, the developers have announced live-watching milestones and accompanying rewards. There are three different tiers of rewards featuring exciting items set up for players.
Steps to get exciting rewards in Free Fire via India server redeem code
Gamers can catch all the live action of the Free Fire Asia Championship 2021 on 28 November 2021 from 3 PM IST onwards on the official channels of Garena Free Fire. The developers will release the redeem code during the livestream if the given targets have been achieved. It is usually provided at the end of the event.
The exact details of the milestones and rewards are as follows:
Tier 1 - 200k live watching rewards
- 2x Diamond Royale Voucher
- 2x Weapon Royale Voucher
Tier 2 - 400k live watching rewards
Players will receive a Brave Crystal using the redeem code, which can be utilized to select one of the four items:
- Kapella
- Alvaro
- Hunter in the Sky parachute
- Speedster Bunny Jeep
Tier 3 – 600k live watching rewards
If the 600k live watching milestone has been achieved, they will also receive a Rare Crystal as a reward for the redeem code. It can be used in the game for one attaining of the four rewards:
- AK47 – Pumpkin Flame
- Gloo Wall – Hysteria
- Chicken emote
- 3000 Universal Fragment
After receiving the redeem code from the livestream, players can follow these steps to get the crystals via the redemption center.
Step 1: Please follow this link for the official Rewards Redemption Site, where you can log in to your Free Fire account to redeem the code.
Step 2: You can enter the code and confirm the redemption.
Step 3: You will receive the crystals/vouchers in your mail in some time. It might take up to 24 hours.
Once you have received the crystals, you can redeem them for the desired item from the esports tab within the game. The exchange will be open for a few days, and thus you have some time on your hand to decide about the desired reward.
