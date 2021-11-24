How to get Free Fire redeem code for Indian server to claim free emote, gloo wall skin, and more

The Grand Finals of the Free Fire Asia Championship 2021 is scheduled for 28 November 2021, where the finest 12 teams from different leagues will battle for the title of Asia's best. The premier event also boasts a prize pool of $400,000.

As with most esports tournaments, the developers have announced live-watching milestones and accompanying rewards. There are three different tiers of rewards featuring exciting items set up for players.

Steps to get exciting rewards in Free Fire via India server redeem code

Gamers can catch all the live action of the Free Fire Asia Championship 2021 on 28 November 2021 from 3 PM IST onwards on the official channels of Garena Free Fire. The developers will release the redeem code during the livestream if the given targets have been achieved. It is usually provided at the end of the event.

The exact details of the milestones and rewards are as follows:

Tier 1 - 200k live watching rewards

2x Diamond Royale Voucher

2x Weapon Royale Voucher

Tier 2 - 400k live watching rewards

Hunter in the Sky parachute (Image via Free Fire)

Players will receive a Brave Crystal using the redeem code, which can be utilized to select one of the four items:

Kapella

Alvaro

Hunter in the Sky parachute

Speedster Bunny Jeep

Speedster Bunny Jeep (Image via Free Fire)

Tier 3 – 600k live watching rewards

Gloo Wall – Hysteria (Image via Free Fire)

If the 600k live watching milestone has been achieved, they will also receive a Rare Crystal as a reward for the redeem code. It can be used in the game for one attaining of the four rewards:

AK47 – Pumpkin Flame

Gloo Wall – Hysteria

Chicken emote

3000 Universal Fragment

AK47 – Pumpkin Flame (Image via Free Fire)

After receiving the redeem code from the livestream, players can follow these steps to get the crystals via the redemption center.

Step 1: Please follow this link for the official Rewards Redemption Site, where you can log in to your Free Fire account to redeem the code.

Step 2: You can enter the code and confirm the redemption.

Step 3: You will receive the crystals/vouchers in your mail in some time. It might take up to 24 hours.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Once you have received the crystals, you can redeem them for the desired item from the esports tab within the game. The exchange will be open for a few days, and thus you have some time on your hand to decide about the desired reward.

Edited by Ravi Iyer

LIVE POLL Q. What will you claim using Rare Crystal? Gloo Wall – Hysteria AK47 – Pumpkin Flame 4 votes so far