Free Fire redeem code for 24 November 2021: How to get FF rewards easily

Cosmetics have become hot tickets in Free Fire, with players competing to acquire the most exclusive and rare ones. Players are often hindered by the high cost of diamonds required to receive them.

Redeem codes are provided from time to time and serve as an alternative for those players who cannot spend money on diamonds. These are pretty easy to use, but the limited validity along with server restrictions may appear to be a few drawbacks for some.

Free Fire redeem codes that are currently working

Below is a list of Free Fire redeem codes that have been tested and have been found functional at the moment.

Indonesia server redeem codes

M1014 – Demolitionist (Image via Free Fire)

FF10HXQBBH2J: M1014 – Demolitionist

FF101TSNJX6E: Malice Joker (Surfboard) and Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate

FF11DAKX4WHV: 1x M60 – Gold Coated Weapon Loot Crate and Heartthrob (Head)

Europe server redeem code

The loot crate can give a permanent item as well (Image via Free FIre)

UU64YCDP92ZB: M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

If readers desire to find more code for other regions, they can utilize this link.

How to get a wide variety of rewards through redeem codes

Utilizing a redeem code is not a tough job to do and involves a series of simple steps. Players may follow the guide given below for the same:

Step 1: First, players with guest ID must ensure that they have linked it to one of the platforms. They can move forward to the second step if this is already complete.

Step 2: The official redemption site can be accessed by clicking on this link. After visiting the webpage, it is necessary to log in to the Free Fire account. After this, gamers can utilize the redeem code.

Enter or paste the code and subsequently hit confirm (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Step 3: Players can enter the code for their region. If a code for another region is entered, then an error will crop up.

Step 4: Hit the confirm button, and if the redemption is successful, all the corresponding rewards will be added to your account.

Step 5: Users will be able to attain the rewards through the mail.

Edited by Shaheen Banu