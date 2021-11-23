Free Fire Asia Championship 2021 Grand Finals: Teams, prize pool distribution, and schedule revealed

The Grand Final of the Free Fire Asia Championship (FFAC) 2021 will take place on 28 November. The competition will feature twelve teams representing seven Asian countries competing for the grand prize pool and title of Asian champion.

The top seven teams qualified for the finals by winning their respective regional tournaments, while the other five sides came through the Play-ins. Vietnam and Thailand will have the most teams among the participating countries, while Indonesia will have two sides.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the event is being held online. Seven matches will be held on the day of the event to finally crown the victors.

Qualified teams for Free Fire Asia Championship Grand Finals

Team Elite (India) HQ Esports (Vietnam) Heavy (Vietnam) e-Arena (Thailand) LGDS (Chinese Taipei) Burst the Sky (Vietnam) Blacklist International (MCP) CGGG (Thailand) SYZYGY (Thailand) Hotshot Esports (Pakistan) GPX Esports (Indonesia) Evos Divine (Indonesia)

After the early exit of Pheonix Force, all eyes will be on HQ Esports, one of the veteran teams heading into the tournament. Vietnamese champion Burst the Sky and Indonesian superstar side Evos Divine will also be fan favorites in the finals.

India's last hopes will depend entirely on Team Elite. For a long time, they have been one of the top teams in South Asia. The side won the FFIC Fall, and yesterday, Team Elite's roster was signed by Orangutan Esports.

A lot will be on the shoulders of star players Pahadi and Iconic, and it will be interesting to see how they fare against these global challenges.

Where to watch, prize pool distribution, and viewers reward

The FFAC will be broadcast on the official YouTube and Facebook channels of Free Fire Esports/India from 3.00 PM IST. The total prize pool is $400k, with the winner taking home $80k.

The first and second runners-up will get $50k and $30k, respectively. Additionally, viewers can win exclusive rewards for watching the tournament and supporting their favorite teams.

