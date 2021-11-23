Orangutan announces Free Fire roster by signing Team Elite players

The growing popularity of Free Fire Esports in India has caused many eyeballs to roll. Garena, the publisher of Free Fire, is also coming up with regular tournaments which have further bolstered the scene. Given the amount of interest in the mobile title, esports organizations from all around the country are sponsoring Free Fire squads, giving them a stable revenue source as well as the freedom to showcase their skill and talent.

In the latest Free Fire esports news, Orangutan, an emerging Indian Esports organization, signed the roster of the popular, Team Elite. The announcement was made through various social media handles of Orangutan.

Welcoming the new squad dubbed the "Orangutan Elite," the organization stated that they were happy to welcome the squad home, giving the slogan, "When we are together, we are at our strongest."

Team Elite is one of the strongest and most consistent Free Fire teams in the Indian region. The squad has several laurels under its belt, with their performances revolving around star players, Pahadi and Killer.

Orangutan Free Fire roster revealed

The upcoming esports team will flaunt the following Free Fire roster:

PAHADI (Lokesh Karakoti)

JONTY (Ajay Saini)

ICONIC (Dev Kumar)

RDP (Rohit Sahu)

KILLER (Aditya Singh Sikarwar)

The former Team Elite roster was formed during the latter part of 2020 and competed as CriticalX Elite. Ever since its formation, the team has witnessed continued success on the national and South Asian stage. Although consistent, the No.1 spot remained elusive for the team as they witnessed multiple 2nd and 3rd place finishes across many major tournaments.

The big break for the squad came this year as they won the Free Fire India Championship 2021: Fall Season. Through this victory, the team also qualified for the finals of the Free Fire Asia Championship 2021, which is scheduled to be held on November 28, 2021.

The squad's success, despite a team effort, lies in the fragging potential of two of their star players, Pahadi and Killer. Both of these players have been the backbone of the team and have stepped up in various major tournaments, often putting up big numbers in the top fraggers list.

About Orangutan:

Orangutan recently entered the Indian mobile esports scene by signing the BGMI roster of Coming Soon, which had been doing quite well. Through the signing of Team Elite players, the organization will look to further solidify its name in the Indian mobile esports scene.

With Orangutan's badge behind the squad, the team's eyes will be set on the finals of the FFAC: 2021. The team will look to finish on the podium in this prestigious Asian showdown.

Edited by R. Elahi