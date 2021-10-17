Team Elite crowned champions of Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall

The finals of the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall concluded with fan-favorite Team Elite emerging as the ultimate champion. The finals were extremely exciting and with its peak concurrent viewership crossing the 500k mark, it became one of the most watched esports events in the country.

The finals were a hard-fought battle with PVS Gaming dominating Team Elite right off the bat. It was Team Elite who stood out and played beautifully to win the title by just a one point margin. Despite having no Booyahs, Total Gaming took the third spot, while Desi Gamers claimed the fourth spot thanks to their back-to-back Booyahs. Blind Esports, who was in the form of their lives, placed fifth after a below-par final.

Top 5 players from Free Fire India Championship Fall Finals

The MVP of the finals was Team Elite's 'Killer' who eliminated 14 opponents and caused 5361 damage.

Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall Grand Finals Match Standings and final breakdown

Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall Grand Finals overall standings

The first match of the finals, played on the classic map of Bermuda, was won by TSM. Their cautious gameplay led them to victory with only three frags. LR7 secured second place with eight kills. TSM couldn't convert their good start and finished in seventh place in the overall rankings.

The second match on Purgatory was won by Team Elite with six kills where star player 'Iconic' took five kills alone. However, PVS Gaming topped the match standings with a whopping 12 frags.

Galaxy Racer came out on top in the third match after eliminating 12 enemies. PVS Gaming once again played well and secured second place while Total Gaming came third with 10 frags. It was a lackluster tournament for defending champion Galaxy Racer as they finished sixth in the standings.

In the fourth match, it was PVS Gaming that claimed the Booyah with eight frags. A battle of heals in the final circle helped them win the match by defeating Total Gaming who took nine kills.

Desi Gamers claimed the fifth match with seven frags. Blind Esports secured second place with three, while 4 Unknown came third with seven frags.

FFIC Fall Grand Finals Match results (Image via Garena Free Fire)

The sixth and final match of the day was again won by Desi Gamers with 11 kills. Team Elite secured second place with 10 frags while Blind came in at the third spot. The clutch finish by Killer to eliminate Blind players was crucial to Team Elite's title victory.

After the conclusion of this tournament all eyes are now on the Free Fire Asia Championship.

Teams that have qualified for the Free Fire Asia Championship:-

Team Elite PVS Gaming Total Gaming Desi Gamers

