Galaxy Racer announces its new Free Fire roster

In the latest news in Free Fire Esports India, Galaxy Racer announced its new lineup today. The organization had earlier released four of its main Free Fire players last month. Since then, fans have been waiting for the new roster announcement.

Galaxy Racer has introduced its new Free Fire roster just before the commencement of the Free Fire India Championship 2021 fall. The roster was first teased on August 21 and announced today in an Instagram post stating:

We are excited to welcome our new additions to our Free Fire roster. They are one of the finest and best!

Galaxy Racer Esports Free Fire roster includes:

1. GXR Vasiyo CRJ7 - Garasia Vatsal Jayeshbhai - In Game Leader

2. GXR Tahir - Tahir Muktar - Rusher

3. GXR xDivine - Sumit Verma - Sniper

4. GXR Soham - Soham Sharma - Assaulter

Vasiyo is the sole player retained from the former roster. He will lead the current roster in upcoming tournaments. Tahir and Soham previously represented LVL-Amaterasu. GXR former players Golden, Barcaboi, Aman, and Maryx joined a new team called Team Never Break Down (NBA).

Galaxy Racer entered Free Fire earlier this year with a roster that won the FFIC Spring Championship 2021. The team also qualified for the Free Fire World Series in Singapore. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 travel ban prevented it from attending the World Series.

The former roster, however, had an average run in the FFPL India 2021: Summer where it finished in the 10th spot. With new players arriving, the team would like to make a fresh start. Galaxy Racer is currently participating in the FFPL: Fall India Championship League Stage where it would like to perform to the expectations of GXR fans.

About Galaxy Racer:

Also Read

Galaxy Racer is a UAE-based esports organization that has been making huge strides in both mobile and PC Gaming. The organization currently fields teams in 6 titles which include top-performing teams PUBG Mobile, BGMI, Free Fire, Valorant, Dota 2, League of Legends, Rocket League, and Wild Rift.

Galaxy Racer entered the Indian Free Fire scene in January 2021, signing a roster that previously played under Total Gaming Esports. Through the changes in the roster, GXR will be hoping to make big strides in the coming future in Free Fire Esports.

Edited by Ashish Yadav