Free Fire India Championship (FFIC) 2021 Fall: Groups, schedule, and where to watch

The league stages of the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall Split are set to commence from September 17th. The three-week-long league stages will take place on weekends between Friday and Sunday, starting on October 3rd and running through October 18th.

Matches will be held for a total of nine days, with two groups battling it out in a best-of-six format. The top two teams from each group will advance to the grand finals, while the rest will play in play-in rounds.

As of a few days ago, Garena disclosed the names of 18 teams participating in the league stages. They have now revealed the groups for these teams. A single group consists of six teams, of which two are the invited teams, while four of them came through qualifiers. Here's a look at all the groups, match schedules, and how to watch them.

Here's the list of FFIC 2021's confirmed groups:

GROUP A

Total Gaming

Team Chaos

Desi Gamers

LR7 Esports

Trained to Kill

Aura Esports

GROUP B

TSM

Blind Esports

Skylightz Gaming

Head Hunters

PVS Gaming

Titanium Army

GROUP C

Galaxy Racer

Team Elite

4 Unknown

UG Empire

From the Future

Team Arrow

The spring edition of the Free Fire India Championship 2021 hit 231k peak viewers, while the Free Fire Pro League touched 184k peak viewers. However, the recently concluded City Open crossed 278k peak viewers. The FFIC Fall tournament might easily reach six-digit peak viewing numbers, but whether it will be able to break the previous record is anyone's guess.

Where to watch FFIC 2021 Fall:-

The tournament will be streamed exclusively on Free Fire Esports India's official YouTube channel and Facebook page, along with the Booyah App at 6:00 PM IST.

Defending champion Galaxy Racer released four players from its roster back in August and are preparing to announce their new lineup shortly. Skylightz Gaming has entered Free Fire Esports South Asia as they recently acquired the roster of Young Gurkha ESP.

A few months ago, Blind Esports signed the Team Captains Free Fire roster. They then went on to win Free Fire Booyah Majors League.

