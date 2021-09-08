Garena Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall: Top 18 teams revealed

Garena has released its list of the top eighteen teams that have qualified for the Free Fire India Championship (FFIC) 2021 Fall League stages.

FFIC Fall is the third of the four major tournaments announced earlier this year by Garena and will boast a massive prize pool of 75 Lakhs INR.

Participating teams in the league stages of the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall

The 18 qualified teams in the FFIC 2021 Fall tournament include:

1) Total Gaming

2) 4 Unknown

3) Blind

4) Team Elite

5) TSM- FTX

6) Desi Gamers

7) Aura Esports

8) Team Arrow

9) LR7 Esports

10) Trained to Kill

11) Team Chaos

12) PVS Gaming

13) Titanium Army

14) Galaxy Racer

15) From the Future

16) Head Hunters

17) Skylightz Gaming

18) UG Empire

Format and Schedule of the league stages

A total of 18 teams, of which 12 qualified from the closed qualifiers along with the top six teams from the Free Fire Pro League 2021 Summer tournament, will compete against each other on nine match days.

The top 18 teams will be divided into three groups. Each team will only be ranked according to its league standings within its Group.

At the end of league stages, the top six (top two teams in each Group) will move to the finals while the bottom twelve will be relegated to Play-ins.

The league stages will start on September 17, and the matches will only be played on weekends:

Day 1 - September 17 (Friday) - Group A and B

Day 2 - September 18 (Saturday) - Group B and C

Day 3 - September 19 (Sunday) - Group A and C

Day 4 - September 24 (Friday) - Group B and C

Day 5 - September 25 (Saturday) - Group A and C

Day 6 - September 26 (Sunday) - Group A and B

Day 7 - October 1 (Friday) - Group A and C

Day 8 - October 2 (Saturday) - Group A and B

Day 9 - October 3 (Sunday) - Group B and C

At the end of such tournaments earlier, the top teams would qualify for the World Series 2021, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Free Fire World Series was canceled, and instead, we may see small regional tournaments.

Also Read

Fans can watch the tournament on the Free Fire Esports India YouTube channel and Facebook page or the Booyah App at 6:00 PM IST.

Edited by R. Elahi