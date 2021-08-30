Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall Split schedule and format revealed

Garena has announced the 42 teams qualified for the next stage of the Free Fire India Championship 2021. The FFIC Fall Split 2021 is a significant tournament for the Indian region, boasting a hefty prize pool of ₹75 lakhs.

Free Fire India Championship Fall Split schedule and format

The Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall Split format

1) Closed Qualifiers

The 42 qualified teams from Stage 1, along with the 7th to 12th placed teams from the Free Fire Pro League 2021 Summer, will be split into four groups of 12 teams each. Each pool will play the best of six format, with the top two teams progressing directly to the FFIC League Stage.

The following three teams from each group (ranked 3rd, 4th, and 5th) will face off again in the best of six format in the Closed Qualifiers Day 2 (League Play-ins). The top four teams from the FFIC League Play-ins advance to the Free Fire India Championship League Stages.

Closed qualifiers will be held on 1 September and 2 September.

2) League Stages

The twelve qualified teams from the closed qualifiers and the top 6 sides from FFPL 2021 Summer will compete over nine matchdays, with matches being played only on weekends.

Matchday 1 - 17 September (Friday) - Groups A and B

Matchday 2 - 18 September (Saturday) - Groups B and C

Matchday 3 - 19 September (Sunday) - Groups A and C

Matchday 4 - 24 September (Friday) - Groups B and C

Matchday 5 - 25 September (Saturday) - Groups A and C

Matchday 6 - 26 September (Sunday) - Groups A and B

Matchday 7- 1 October (Friday) - Groups A and C

Matchday 8- 2 October (Saturday) - Groups A and B

Matchday 9-October 3rd (Sunday) - Groups B and C

At the end of each matchday, points will be awarded to the teams based on their relative placement within their respective group section. For each pool, the top-ranking team scores 20 points, followed by the following four teams scoring 17, 14, 12, 10, and 8 points, respectively.

Only teams within their respective groups will be ranked, and the top two sides from each group (a total of six) will qualify for the Grand Finals.

The remaining 12 will be relegated to the Play-ins scheduled on 10 October, i.e., Sunday.

3) Free Fire India Championship Grand Finals

The top six teams from League Stages, along with the top six sides from the Play-ins, will battle it out on 17 October for the ultimate trophy and massive prize pool.

