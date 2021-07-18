Total Gaming crowned Free Fire Pro League Summer champions 

The Grand Finals of the first-ever Free Fire Pro League 2021 concluded with fan favorites Total Gaming emerging as the ultimate champions.

Going into the Grand Finals, Total Gaming had a disadvantage over other teams as they had a headstart of only four points. In response, the team played aggressively and concentrated on frag points. The team accumulated 79 points by taking 35 kills. They were followed by TSM-FTX, who scored 71 points with 26 kills. Despite leading until the fourth match, Team Elite fell to third place with 21 kills and 70 points.

Free Fire Pro League 2021 Summer Grand Finals map results

S8UL had a below-average tournament as they finished last in 12th place.

Free Fire Pro League 2021 Summer Prize Pool distribution

Among the 35 lakhs INR prize pool, the winner of the tournament, Total Gaming, was awarded 15 lakhs INR, while the second-place team, TSM-FTX won 7.5 lakhs INR. Third-placed Team Elite took home 3.5 lakhs INR

Free Fire Pro League 2021 Grand Finals overall Standings:

Free Fire Pro League Summer Grand Finals overall standings

The first match played on the classic map of Bermuda was won by Team D Esports with a whopping 16 kills, where Taneja alone took eight frags and was awarded the MVP title. Survivor 4 AM bagged the second match played on Purgatory with nine frags. 4 Unknown played passively to secure second place while Total Gaming Esports was eliminated at third place with seven kills.

Galaxy Racer won the third match played on the desert map of Purgatory with seven frags. Team Elite secured second place with eight frags. At the end of the third match, Survivor 4 AM lead the overall points table with 48 points followed by Team Elite with 43 points. TSM slipped to ninth place till the third match.

The fourth match was won by fan favorites Total Gaming with 11 kills, Mafia Bala took four kills and was awarded the MVP of the match. Team Elite secured second place with five frags.

Last Breath claimed the fifth match with six frags, followed by Total Gaming with eight frags. With aggressive gameplay Total Gaming removed Team Elite from pole position.

The sixth and final match of the day was won by Captains with eight frags, followed by TSM with six kills. Total Gaming secured nine important points in the final match to maintain their lead.

Edited by Gautham Balaji