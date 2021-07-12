Free Fire Pro League Summer Grand Finals: Qualified teams, schedule, viewer rewards, and more

After six days of intense action, the group stage of Free Fire Pro League 2021 has concluded. In the finals, the twelve finalists will compete for the 35 Lakh Prize-pool and ultimate trophy. A total of six matches will be played to determine the ultimate champion on Sunday, 18th July, 6:00 p.m. IST.

While the first-place team will receive 15 lakhs in prize money, the second and third-place teams will receive 7.5 lakhs and 3.5 lakhs, respectively.

Finalists for the Free Fire Pro League Summer 2021 Grand Finals

1. Team Elite

2. 4 Unknown

3. TSM FTX

4. Survivor 4 AM

5. Captains

6. Team Chaos

7. Last Breath

8. Total Gaming Esports

9. S8UL

10. Galaxy Racer

11 . Life Hackers

12. Team D Esports

Team Elite dominated the group stage with a lead of around 100 points over second-placed 4 Unknown. Sixth Sense, acquired by TSM-FTX before the tournament, took third place, while Total Gaming and S8UL had a lackluster showing with eighth and ninth place.

Free Fire Pro League 2021 Summer Group stage overall standings

Season-old teams like AFF Esports, Godlike, and LVL Iconic could not qualify for the grand finals.

Free Fire Pro League 2021 Summer Format (image via Garena)

The group stage rankings have also given an undue advantage to the top teams going into the grand finals. The top team in the group stage will have a whopping 14 points lead over the 12th placed team. The points allocation for Grand Finals based on group stage results is as follows:

1st place: 14 points

2nd place: 12 points

3rd place: 10 points

4th place: 10 points

5th place: 8 points

6th place: 6 points

7th place: 6 points

8th place: 4 points

9th place: 4 points

10th place: 2 points

11th place: 2 points

12th place: 0 points

The tournament will be streamed on the official Free Fire Esports Youtube Channel/ Facebook page and Booyah App. Fans who will tune in to watch the final will get exclusive rewards on 1 Lakh, 2 Lakh, and 3 Lakh live watching.

There will be an interesting contest in the grand finals. Can Total Gaming turn around their performance, or will Team Elite run away with the championship?

Edited by Srijan Sen