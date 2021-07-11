Free Fire Pro League Summer 2021 Group stage overall standings, highlights, and more

The final day of the group stages of the Free Fire Pro League Summer came to an end today. After three weeks of grueling play which saw 18 competing teams give their best performances for a spot in the finals, these top 12 teams have qualified for the biggest stage.

The finals of the Free Fire Pro League Summer 2021 will be held on the 18th of July, 2021.

At the end of the day, Team Elite topped the table with 170 kills and 373 points, followed by 4 Unknown with 123 kills and 269 points.

Total Gaming

Fan Favorite Total Gaming Esports secured eight place with 191 points and 78 kills while TSM FTX sat in third place with 111 kills and 250 points.

Qualified teams for Free Fire Pro League Grand Finals:-

Free Fire Pro League Grand Finals teams

1.Team Elite

2. 4 Unknown

3. TSM FTX

4. Survivor 4am

5. Captains

6. Team Chaos

7. Last Breath

8. Total Gaming

9. S8UL

10. Galaxy Racer

11 .Life Hackers

12. Tea D Esports

Free Fire Pro League Summer Day 6:-

Free Fire Pro League 2021 Summer group stages overall standings

The day started with the first match being played on Bermuda. The Booyah in this map was secured by Team Elite with 10 kills and 22 points followed by TSM FTX with 10 points.

Survivor 4am clinched the second match, played on Purgatory, with nine kills. Their fragger srv Alexx put on an excellent show and bagged the MVP title.

In the third match, played on Kalahari, Team Elite again claimed victory with 10 frags as Total gaming Esports secured second place.

Team S8UL emerged victorious in the fourth match played in Bermuda with five kills, followed by Life Hackers.

In the fifth match, played on Purgatory, Life Hackers claimed victory with four frags to their name. Total Gaming won the sixth and final game of the day with five kills.

Free Fire Pro League 2021 Summer Grand Finals viewer rewards

The Grand Finals will feature 12 qualified teams who will battle it out for the ultimate prize pool of 35 lakh over six matches.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul