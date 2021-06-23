Free Fire Pro League 2021 Summer: Groups, schedule, where to watch, and more

Free Fire esports has been growing at a brisk pace in the South Asian market. The demand for mobile esports has especially been monumental in India.

Keeping this in mind, Garena continues to bring localized events for the Indian market, providing Indian players and teams an opportunity to showcase their skills across a larger platform.

The latest among the long list of tournaments for India is the Free Fire Pro League 2021 Summer. The prestigious event features a massive prize pool of ₹35 lakhs. With the qualification stages over, it is now time to look at the main event, scheduled to start on June 26th.

The group stage will feature 18 teams that have been divided equally among groups A, B and, C. The top 12 finalists from the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring have been directly invited to the event, while the rest of the teams have qualified through the FFC Mode.

Groups at the Free Fire Pro League 2021 Summer

Group A

Galaxy Racer S8UL Captains PVS Esports Life Hackers Total Gaming Esports

Group B

Last Breath TeamD Official AFF Esports Team Chaos Godlike 4 Unknown LvL

Group C

Survivor 4 AM Sixth Sense LvL Iconic Team Elite Yakuza Seniors OP Boys

Schdeule for the the FFPL 2021 Summer

The 18 teams will battle each other for six days in a round-robin format. At the end of the last day, the top 12 teams from the overall standings will qualify for the event's finals.

Day 1: A vs B (June 26th)

Day 2: B vs C (June 27th)

Day 3: C vs A (July 3rd)

Day 4: A vs B (July 4th)

Day 5: B vs C (July 10th)

Day 6: C vs A (July 11th)

Grand Finals: July 18th

Where and when to watch

The FFPL 2021 Summer will be streamed on the official YouTube channel of Free Fire Esports India on each matchday from 6 PM IST onwards.

Hello! If you are active on Instagram please follow us too :) @sportskeedaesports

Edited by Ravi Iyer