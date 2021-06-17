Garena reveals top 18 teams for Free Fire Pro League Summer 2021

Garena officials have announced the names of the top eighteen teams of the Free Fire Pro League 2021 Summer.

These eighteen teams have been sorted into three groups of six teams each. The games will be spread out over a period of six matchdays starting on June 26th, with a total of six games per day between the groups. Matches will be played every Saturday and Sunday for three weeks, with the stage ending on July 11th.

The top 12 teams will qualify for the Grand Finals, which is scheduled for July 18th.

Free Fire Esports India will stream the tournament live on its YouTube and Facebook channels as well as the Booyah app, starting 6:00 PM IST.

Free Fire Pro League 2021 Summer Teams

1. S8UL

2. Total Gaming

3. Sixth Sense

4. Last Breath

5. Galaxy Racer

6. Captains

7. Team D Esports

8. LVL - Iconic

9. Survivor 4 AM

10. Ankush Free Fire Esports

11. Team Elite

12. Red Owl Gaming

13. Yazuka Seniors

14. Godlike

15. PVS Esports

16. 4 Unknown

17. OP Boys

18. Life Hackers

A few days ago, Red Owl Gaming that announced it had signed Team Chaos' roster, who proved their worth by placing 2nd in FFIC 2021.

S8UL Esports, India's most renowned Esports organization, has acquired the roster of Nemesis, who placed third in the recently concluded Tri-Series.

However, all eyes will be on fan-favorite Total Gaming Esports, which is owned by India's number biggest gaming creator Total Gaming. A tough competitor for them will be FFIC 2021 Champion Galaxy Racer, led by former Total Gaming member Vasiyo.

Free Fire Tri-Series winner Sixth Sense will also be keen to continue their consistent performance in the Pro League.

Conquest Free Fire Open champion 4 Unknown, who was disqualified from FFIC 2021, has come through the open qualifiers and will be eager to prove their worth again.

Prizepool of the FFPL 2021

The FFPL features a massive prize pool of 35 Lakhs INR. The winner will take away 15 Lakhs INR, while the first and second runners-up will get 7.5 Lakhs INR and 3.5 Lakhs INR respectively.

