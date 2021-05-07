S8UL Esports announces its Free Fire roster

The gaming and esports scene for Free Fire continues to grow at a rapid rate in India and worldwide. Many big esports organizations are investing in the title, hiring content creators and esports players to boost the brand. The Esports scene in India saw an especially big boom in 2021 with Garena, the publisher of Free Fire, announcing multiple tournaments specifically for the Indian region with massive prize pools. The combined efforts of these organizations and Garena is helping players show their talent at a bigger stage than ever before.

Free Fire

The latest organization to join the fray is the well-known Indian organization S8UL Esports, which today announced the signing of their Free Fire Roster.

While announcing the roster through their social media platforms, the organization stated that they were excited about the roster.

Full Roster of S8UL Free Fire

1.) Martin

2.) Mr.Gamer

3.) MIND

4.) Raju

Earlier S8UL Esports has had a short stint in Free Fire, where they competed in the Titan Invitational Cup with a different roster. The team managed to reach the quarter-finals of the Clash Squad part of the event while finishing 4th in the Battle Royale leg of the tournament.

About S8UL Esports:

S8UL is a joint venture between renowned PUBG Mobile organization Team SouL and 8Bit. The organization currently fields rosters in Valorant, Clash of Clans, and Free Fire. The team was earlier also involved in COD Mobile Esports. The owners of the organization are famous Indian gaming personalities, Mortal, Thug, and Goldy.

With a number of tournaments lined up ahead, S8UL Esports will be looking to make a mark on the scene. The roster will take on the huge responsibility of carrying the S8UL brand. It would be intriguing to see how the squad fares up against the top teams in India. Free Fire fans of S8UL will have lots of expectations from the roster and will be looking to support them in the upcoming tourneys.