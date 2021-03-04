S8ul Esports enters Valorant with former Innocent 5 roster

Former players of Team Paratroops and Innocent 5 have been signed by S8ul Esports, as the organization makes its way into Valorant.

S8ul Esports' announcement comes after a topsy-turvy situation for the Indian Valorant scene, following the disbanding of Team Paratroops in January. The disbanded roster had gone on to participate in tournaments under the banner of Innocent 5 and had managed to produce some notable results.

From defeating XTZ in their debut match, to taking down Global Esports in the Grand Finals of the LogitechxLoco Battlezone, the team immediately displayed the immense potential all the players have.

Innocent 5 returned for LogitechxLoco Battlezone 2, however, they eventually bowed out in the semi-finals against eventual runners-up, Reckoning eSports. The team though, rallied to ensure a third-place finish after defeating Team Tamilas in the placement match.

With results like this under their belt, it was only a matter of time before these players found themselves playing for a notable esports organization.

S8ul Esports joins Valorant esports

For those unaware of the origins of S8ul Esports, it was formed with two major esports organizations coming together to form a partnership. The two esports organizations, Team SouL and 8bit, are heavyweights in the Indian region, best known for their dominance in the PUBG Mobile scene.

S8ul Esports, on the other hand, has focused on a much wider range of games for themselves. The games that the organization have partaken in are:

Clash of Clans

Free Fire

Call of Duty: Mobile; and

Clash Royale.

This is the first time that S8ul Esports is creating a roster for a PC-based esports title. Given the massive success and hype surrounding Valorant, it seems natural for a successful organization like S8ul Esports to want a part of it. The roster that was announced by S8ul Esports on Instagram features:

Mithul " Binks69 " Nayak

" Nayak Harshvardhan " Kuzuri " Singh Panwar

" Singh Panwar Shreyas " Edit99 " Kshirsagar

" Kshirsagar Sahil " Strixx " Rane

" Rane Tanmay " NotFox " Verma

" Verma Rishabh "EzzzYy" Gupta

Given the past record of this roster under average circumstances, it feels certain that this squad can be one of the best Valorant teams from the region with the backing of a proper esports organization.

Considering the massive following that players like Binks, NotFox, and Strixx have on social media, fans are eagerly waiting to see this Valorant line-up in action once again.