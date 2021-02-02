Ex Paratroops members debut new Valorant roster, defeat XTZ in debut match

Innocent 5, a new Valorant roster by ex-members of Team Paratroops, made a victorious debut.

After the recent controversy of Valorant player Abhay ”Xhade” Urkude using cheats, his team, Paratroops, was disbanded, and the players were released by the roster.

The recently formed Valorant team, Innocent 5, debuted against XTZ in the Loco Battle Zone by Logitech G and Villager Esports.

The new Valorant roster, Innocent 5

After the controversy regarding Xhade, his team Paratroops was handed a temporary ban from participation by several notable esports organizations in India.

Mithul “Binks 69” Nayak also received a temporary ban for account sharing, and Xhade was banned permanently by all organizations. Even though the latter was a recent addition as a stand-in, his actions massively affected the up and coming esports team, Paratroops.

Team ParaTroops & Player 'Binks' have been disqualified from ESPL Valorant PowerUp India Series 1 and will be banned for 6 months from ESPL tournaments effective immediately.#ESPL #esportsintegrity #faircompetition pic.twitter.com/VdnpDQ7im1 — ESPL (@ESPL_GLOBAL) January 29, 2021

However, the silver lining was that since the team members weren’t aware of Xhade’s use of cheats, they could participate as members of other teams.

Following the controversy, Paratroops released a statement, disbanding the current roster and releasing all players.

Innocent 5’s debut at the Loco Battle Zone Valorant against XTZ saw ex-Paratroops members partake, excluding Xhade and Binks69.

Paratroops last faced XTZ on the lower bracket finals of The Esports Club Invitational Valorant. They won the best of three 2-0 but were later disqualified due to the controversy.

Image via Innocent 5

In the Loco Battle Zone, Innocent 5 defeated XTZ 13-11.

Their current roster is:

notFOX

ezzzyyyxD

Kuzuri

EdiT99

strixx

Paratroops’ social media handle has been changed to Innocent 5, and it is speculated that Binks 69 will join the side after his temporary ban is over.