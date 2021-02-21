4 Unknown disqualified from Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring

The League Stages of the Free Fire India Championship Spring Split 2021 is in full swing. The FFIC is the first major tournament of the year, which boasts a massive prize pool of 75 Lakhs INR. The country's top 18 teams, divided into three groups, are battling each other to emerge victorious and qualify for the next round.

To maintain fair play, Free Fire officials have laid down strict rules and regulations for the participating teams. Every participating member in the tournament is expected to follow them. If they accidentally or knowingly violates these rules, then officials are liable to take necessary action.

On February 20th, 4 Unknown, one of the invited teams for the League Stages, refused to participate in the tournament's dry run, a breach of Rule 5.4 of the competition Rulebook.

Rule 5.4, i.e., Concluding the Competition, reads:

"Upon initiating participation in a Competition, Teams and Competitors shall continue to participate in the Competition to its conclusion. Teams and Competitors shall not refuse to participate in the tournament for any reason including, without limitation, disagreement with a decision by Garena officials, an accusation of competitive integrity of the tournament, or imperfect playing conditions."

Offenders may have to forfeit the entirety of their monetary winnings from Free Fire esports events, get banned from future esports events, or both of the above, as per the rule.

4 Unknown was directly invited to the tournament after securing fourth place at the FFIC Fall 2020. The team also recently won the Titan Invitational Battle Royale while also winning the Free Fire Battle Arena S2.

The roster includes:

4UN Deadsoul 4UN Swastik 4UN Wizard 4UN Anand

4 Unknown Captain Deadsoul, on Instagram, posted that Garena has mistreated them. He added that they would post a video in the evening explaining everything with proof.

Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring League Stage teams

Group A

Galaxy Racer Nemesis Total Gaming Esports Sixth Sense Stone Crushers Team Revolution

Group B

Ankush Free Fire Team Elite 4G Crust Esports Team D Esports Iconic LVL Captains

Group C