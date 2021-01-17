4 Unknown crowned Free Fire Titan Invitational Battle Royale Champions

The second phase of the Free Fire Titan Invitational tournament, i.e. the battle royale mode, just concluded with 4 Unknown emerging champions. They also won 10,00,000 INR in prize money.

4 Unknown topped the table with 28 kills and 74 points, followed by Marcos Gaming with 31 kills and 67 points. Noble Esports secured third place with 31 kills and 64 points, while Team S8UL secured fourth place with 26 kills and 63 points.

This Free Fire event, scheduled for January 16th and 17th, boasted a massive prize pool of 25,00,000 INR. The first phase played on 16th January in Clash Squad was won by Total Gaming Esports, and they were awarded 3,00,000 INR in prize money.

The second phase, i.e. the battle royale mode played on 17th January, had a prize pool of 20,00,000 INR. 12 invited teams battled it out in six matches in phase 2.

Overall standings

The first and second match played on the Bermuda and Purgatory map were won by 4 Unknown with seven and six kills, respectively. Marcos Gaming secured second place in the first match.

The third match played on the Bermuda map was won by XTZ Esports with four kills, while Galaxy Racer Esports secured second place.

The fourth match played on Purgatory map was again won by 4 Unknown with 10 kills, XTZ secured second place in the match.

Noble Esports clinched the fifth match played in Bermuda with 13 kills, while Marcos Gaming emerged victorious in the final match of the day with 11 kills.

Overall points table of the Free Fire Titan Invitational Day 2 :

1st Place: 4 Unknown: 74 Points

2nd Place: Marcos Gaming: 67 Points

3rd Place: Noble Esports - 64 Points

4th Place: Team S8UL: 63 Points

5th Place: XTZ Esports: 58 Points

6th Place: Future Station Esports: 51 Points

7th Place: Total Gaming Esports: 49 points

8th Place: Galaxy Racer: 45 points

9th Place: Team Elite: 35 points

10th Place: Ankush Free Fire: 30 points

11th Place: TSG Scout: 26 points

12th Place: Team Chaos: 20 points

The Free fire event was being livestreamed on the Free Fire Esports YouTube channel from 6 PM on scheduled days.