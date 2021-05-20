Total Gaming banned from Free Fire City Open for violating the rules

In a shocking development, one of India's most popular Free Fire Esports teams, Total Gaming Esports, has been disqualified from the Free Fire City Open (FFCO) 2021.

The announcement came through Free Fire Esports India's official Facebook page, where they mentioned that two players of the Total Gaming Esports roster, Fozy Ajay and Mafia Bala, participated in FFCO Open Online Qualifiers (FFC mode) multiple times. They participated once as a part of team TG-Delhi and again as a part of team FOMZYvai.

This breach comes under the competitive integrity rulebook of Free Fire Esports, and hence, both the players and their respective teams have been disqualified from the tournament.

Total Gaming Esports is owned by India's biggest Free Fire Content creator, Total Gaming, aka Ajju Bhai. He has more than 24 million subscribers on his main YouTube channel and 5.3 million on his secondary channel. He is also followed by 2.8 million people on Instagram.

Free Fire City Open 2021

The online qualifiers of the FFCO were organized on 30th April. However, before the announcement of the qualified teams from each region, Garena began an in-depth verification process for the top 3000 teams that were shortlisted.

From the investigation process, it came to light that several teams had submitted details of players that are currently serving bans from esports tournaments. Hence, Garena disqualified those teams from the tournament.

Disqualified teams from the Free Fire City Open 2021:

1) PVS GAMING (Banned player in the team)

2) Pvs Gaming (Banned player in the team)

3) NO_MERCY… (Banned player in the team)

4) TGB—ARMY (Banned player in the team)

5) unstoppable???? (Banned player in the team)

6) X-factor (Banned player in the team)

7) FOMZYvai (Multiple signups)

8 ) TG-Delhi. (Multiple signups)

9) LVL-AMATERASU (Failure to verify account ownership)

Team LVL-AMATERASU blocked Garena's admin when they tried to verify the ownership of one of their accounts, and thus, the verification process could not be completed.