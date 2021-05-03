Free Fire City Open 2021: Prize pool distribution and format revealed 

The Free Fire City Open 2021 is a four-month-long tournament where eligible teams from 8 regions in India will battle it out for the ultimate title and a massive prize pool of 60 lakh INR.
Free Fire City Open format
FFC Cup:- The first stage was an open qualifier where registered teams competed against each other. The top 12 teams from each region have qualified for the next stage.
City/ Regional Finals:- Twelve qualified teams from each region will play best-of-six matches. The champions will proceed to the national finals, while the 2nd to 4th-ranked teams will be relegated to the regional play-ins.
City/Regional Play-ins:- The 2nd to 4th-ranked teams of the regional finals from all the eight regions (24 teams) will be clubbed into 2 groups, where they will compete in best-of-six matches. The top 6 teams from each group (12 teams) will qualify for the regional play-ins finals.
City/ Regional Play-ins Finals:- The top 12 teams from the regional play-ins will once again compete in a best-of-six format. The top 2 teams will move to the national finals.
Wildcard Finals:- The top 12 teams from the FFC Cup that are not eligible to be city representatives will be considered as wildcard teams. They will battle for 2 spots in the finals.
National Finals:- The top 12 teams from the previous stages (8 from Regional Finals, 2 from Regional Play-ins Finals, and 2 from Wildcard Finals) will battle it out in best-of-six matches, and the best team will be crowned Free Fire City Open champions.
Prize pool distribution for the Free Fire City Open
National Finals:-
1st Place (Winners):- 15,00,000 INR
2nd Place (1st Runner-up):- 7,50,000 INR
3rd Place (2nd Runner-up):- 5,00,000 INR
4th Place:- 3,00,000 INR
5th Place:- 2,00,000 INR
6th Place:- 2,00,000 INR
7th Place:- 1,50,000 INR
8th Place:- 1,50,000 INR
9th Place:- 1,00,000 INR
10th Place:- 1,00,000 INR
11th Place:- 50,000 INR
12th Place:- 50,000 INR
Top Kills (Team):- 100,000 INR
City /Wildcard Finals/Play-ins :-
Champion- 1,00,000 INR
1st Runner-up- 50,000 INR
2nd Runner-up- 25,000 INR
4th Place- 25,000 INR
FFC Cup (Online open Qualifiers):-
All players who competed in at least 5 games in the Free Fire City Open Qualifiers phase will receive 500 in-game gold.
Members of the first-placed team in the qualifiers phase will win:
- 1x Diamond Voucher
- 1x Armor Crate
- 1x Bounty Token
- 1x Weapon Voucher