How to register for the Free Fire City Open 2021

Free Fire India recently announced a new city-based tournament, the Free Fire City Open. The four-month event is scheduled to start on April 30th and will feature a massive prize pool of ₹60,00,000.

Free Fire City Open participating cities

Registrations for the first stage, i.e., online qualifiers, will start today, i.e., on April 26th, and will continue until April 30th.

How to register for the Free Fire City Open (FFCO)

Free Fire City Open requirements

Step 1: Players can log in to the game and click on the FFC Cup (Red color icon) on the right side of the main lobby. Tapping on the yellow arrow opens an overview of the tournament.

Step 2: They have to click on the banner, and you will be directed to the FFCO lobby, where they can see key information like match schedule, scoring information, progression after FFCO, and other details like prize pool, etc.

Step 3: Users must then click on the Squad button in the lobby to join or create a team.

Advertisement

They should fill up all details such as squad name, contact info, region, etc., to create a team or submit a request to join a team from the Friends/Applications list.

Important information

Each team that successfully registers will receive eight tickets for use during the scheduled time. Matchmaking will start on April 30th from 4 PM IST to 9 PM IST. After the designated timeframe, all unused tickets will be voided.

After successfully forming a team with predetermined members, players can start the match by clicking "Start Game" in the Free Fire City Open lobby, then invite their registered teammates to form a squad and start playing.

Advertisement

Free Fire City Open format

The following points system will be followed throughout this Free Fire event:

1st Place -12 points

2nd Place -9 points

3rd Place - 8 points

4th Place - 7 points

5th Place - 6 points

6th Place - 5 points

7th Place - 4 points

8th Place- 3 points

9th Place- 2 points

10th Place - 1 point

11th Place - 0 points

12th Place - 0 points

Kill points - 1