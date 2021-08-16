Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall Split: Registrations date and prize pool revealed 

Free Fire City Open 2021 marked the conclusion of India's fourth major Free Fire tournament this year. Safe to say, Garena has been proactive in India and has conducted many major and minor tournaments.

Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall:

At the end of FFCO event, the casters announced the fifth tournament. This upcoming Fall Split event will also mark the return of the Free Fire India Championship. Registration for the FFC Mode (online qualifiers) begins today i.e August 16.

Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall registration to start from August 16

The prizepool for this season is the same as the previous season, which means FFIC Fall Split 2021 will boast a prizepool of 75 lakhs INR.

The format will be similar to the Free Fire City Open 2021 Spring. In the first stage of the tournament, the FFC Mode, registered teams will battle for qualification to the next stage.

Stage 2 will mark the battle between qualified teams along with the seventh to 12th ranked teams of the FFPL Summer 2021.

The top 12 teams from closed qualifiers will advance to the third round, where they will be joined by the top six teams from FFPL 2021 Summer.

The Spring Split of India Championship 2021 was won by Galaxy Racer Esports. Team Chaos secured second place while Team Elite finished in third. All three teams qualified for the World Series: Singapore but they couldn't participate due to Singapore travel restrictions.

Total Gaming, which recently won its first Pro League title, would also like to win the Fall Championship. They were champions of the FIC Fall 2020 following which they represented India in the Continental Series Asia.

Besides them, Team Elite, who have been on the podium in the last five events, would also like to win a major. Other teams to watch out for are TSM-FTX and Captains. TSM recently secured second place in the Pro League Finals while Captains emerged victorious in FFCO 2021.

Unknown who were disqualified from last season FFIC due to some technical difficulties have proven their worth by winning Season 1 of Qualcomm Snapdragon Conquest Free Fire Open.

With an ever-increasing fan base coupled with significant esports investments, Free Fire and Garena are set to make major leaps in the Indian gaming industry.

The gamers on their part look all set to take their abilities to the next level.

