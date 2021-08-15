Hyderabad Nawabs (Captains) crowned Free Fire City Open 2021 champions 

After four months of exciting action, Free Fire City Open 2021 came to its conclusion. Hyderabad Nawabs aka Captains were crowned the ultimate champions, taking home the prized trophy and 15 lakhs INR in prize money.

Free Fire City Open National Finals map results

A powerful performance over six rounds led the Hyderabad Nawabs (Captains) to 73 points on their way to 29 kills. They were followed by Delhi Titans who scored 72 points, missing the crown by just one point.

Fan favorites Lucknow Tigers (Team Elite) secured third place with 70 points. Mumbai Strikers (Unknown - Galaxy Racer) finished in fourth position with 53 points.

Top 5 players from Free Fire City Open National Finals

With 11 kills and 4527 damage, Mumbai Strikers Swastik won the MVP award in the finals.

Free Fire City Open National Finals 2021 Match Standings:

Free Fire City Open National Finals overall standings

The first match of the finals was played on the classic map of Bermuda and was won by Hyderabad Nawabs with 11 kills. Punjab Panthers played passively to claim second place.

Kolkata Kings were eliminated early but managed to grab six important kill points. John Cena from Nawabs was the MVP for the match with five frags.

Mumbai Strikers claimed the second match played on Purgatory with 14 frags. Anand bagged the MVP award in the second match with 1875 damage and 5 frags.

Ahmedabad Lions secured second place with six frags followed by Lucknow Tigers with four eliminations.

The third match of the day, played on the desert map of Kalahari, was grabbed by Ahmedabad Lions. They played cautiously to grab Booyah with only five kills. Hyderabad Nawabs and Lucknow Tigers followed them with five and six kills, respectively.

Halfway through the tournament, Hyderabad Nawabs led the overall points table, followed by Delhi Titans. The third, fourth and fifth spots all had the same points, which shows how close the game was.

Fan-favorite Lucknow Tigers took Booyah in the fourth match of Bermuda with 10 eliminations, with star player Iconic alone taking five frags. They were followed by Chennai Hunters and Delhi Titans with six frags each.

The fifth match was won by Delhi Titans with seven frags followed by Hyderabad Nawabs and Dehradun Wolves with six and eight frags respectively.

In the final match of the day, Kolkata Kings triumphed with nine frags, with Aasim alone taking seven frags to claim MVP honors. Dehradun Wolves took the second spot with eight kills.

