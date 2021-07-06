Free Fire City Open Mumbai Finals: Winners, MVP, prize pool distribution, and more

The Mumbai Finals of the Free Fire City Open are finally over. Fan-favorites 4 Unknown- Galaxy Racer were crowned ultimate champions and have been conferred with the title of Mumbai Strikers.

Free Fire City Open Mumbai Finals Map results

At the end of the finals, 4UN GXR finished with a whopping 41 kills and 96 points. 4xtraordinary, on the other hand, finished behind them with 21 kills and 67 points followed by TSG Army on 31 kills and 66 points.

Not far behind were Eyes Esports, as they secured fourth place with 59 points.

Top 5 players from Free Fire City Open Mumbai Finals

4 Unknown GXR Swastik was deservedly named MVP after he inflicted a staggering 8277 damage and claimed 15 kills.

Free Fire City Open Mumbai Finals Match standings:

Free Fire City Open Mumbai Finals overall standings

The first match, played in Bermuda, was won by The Rebellions with 8 kill points with Rebel bagging the MVP title with four frags. 4xtraordinary, on the other hand, secured second place with five frags.

The second match, played on Purgatory, was won by TSG Army with 10 frags whereas despite an early elimination, The Rebellions still managed to grab 9 frags.

The third match, played on the desert map of Kalahari, was won by fan-favorite 4 Unknown- Galaxy Racer with 12 kills. TSG Army secured second spot with 10 kills while 4UN-GXR Swastik scored five frags to bag the MVP title.

The fourth match saw YKZ Seniors crowned as victors with seven frags. However, Eyes Esports took 10 kills to match the tally put up by the table toppers.

At the end of the fourth match, TSG Army were leading the overall points table with 53. 4UN- GXR were close behind them with 52 points, but that changed after the final two games.

4 Unknown- Galaxy Racer again claimed the Booyah in the fifth match with 10 frags. Bombay Fever, on the other hand, were eliminated early but nonetheless, played aggressively to eliminate 10 players to the lobby.

The sixth and final match of the day was won by 4xtraordinary with eight frags. However, 4 Unknown- Galaxy Racer topped the points table with 13 kills.

Prize pool distribution for Free Fire City Open Mumbai Finals:

Champion - 1,00,000 INR - 4 Unknown- Galaxy Racer (Qualified for National Championship Finals)

2nd Place - 50,000 INR - 4xtraordinary (Qualified for City Play-ins)

3rd Place - 25,000 INR - TSG Army (Qualified for City Play-ins)

4th Place - 25,000 INR - Eyes Esports (Qualified in City Play-ins)

