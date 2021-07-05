Free Fire City Open Mumbai Finals: Qualified teams, schedule and prize pool distribution 

The Mumbai finals of the Free Fire City Open 2021 will be held on Tuesday, July 6th. This event will host 12 teams from across the region competing for a large prize pool and the chance to advance to the national championships.

The winner will be awarded the title of Mumbai Striker and a golden ticket to the national championship. Those who finish second, third, and fourth in the Mumbai finals will have a second opportunity to qualify for the finals through city play-ins.

At the previous City Finals (Lucknow), Ankush Free Fire Esports was crowned champions after defeating teams such as Team Elite and Survivor 4 AM.

Qualified teams for the Free Fire City Open Mumbai Finals

1) 4 Unknown- Galaxy Racer

2) Greedy Hunters

3) 4XTRAORDINARY

4) THE REBELLIONS

5) BOMBAY FEVER

6) Yakuza SENIORS

7) Eyes Esports

8) Faulty devils

9) MCES ESPORTS

10) TSG ARMY

11) TSG HARD

12) Underworld

Due to one of the players sharing their account with another user, Team Im'thepro has been disqualified from the Mumbai finals.

Faulty Devils have replaced Im'thepro in the Mumbai Finals.

Map Schedule of the Mumbai Finals

Match 1: Bermuda

Match 2: Purgatory

Match 3: Kalahari

Match 4: Bermuda

Match 5: Purgatory

Match 6: Kalahari

You can watch the city finals live on Free Fire India Esports' Facebook page and YouTube channel. Additionally, the Booyah app will also stream the event at 6:00 PM IST.

Prizepool of the FFCO Mumbai Finals:-

Winner (1st Place) - 1,00,000 INR (Qualification to National Championship)

2nd Place - 50,000 INR (Qualification to City Play-ins)

3rd Place - 25,000 INR (Qualification to City Play-ins)

4th Place - 25,000 INR (Qualification to City Play-ins)

The Mumbai Finals will be the seventh City Finals of the 60 lakhs prize-pool FFCO 2021.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod