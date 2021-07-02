Free Fire City Open Lucknow Finals: Winners, MVP, prize pool distribution, and more

Earlier this evening, the Lucknow Finals of the Free Fire City Open 2021 concluded, with Ankush Free Fire (AFF) Esports emerging as the Lucknow Warriors. They have also qualified for the National Championship, which will take place on August 15th.

Free Fire City Open Lucknow Finals Map results

The final score for AFF Esports was 34 kills and 90 points. As for second place, Zila Ghaziabad finished there with 37 kills and 81 points. Team Elite came in third with 58 points, while Survivor 4 AM finished fourth with 53 points.

Top 5 players from Free Fire City Open Lucknow Finals

Zila Ghaziabad Ware won the MVP award for dealing 4804 damage and claiming 15 kills.

Free Fire City Open Lucknow Finals Match standings:

Free Fire City Open Lucknow Finals overall standings

The first match, played on Bermuda, was won by Ankush Free Fire Esports with eight kill points. Survivor 4 AM took nine placement points without any kill points. AFF Mafia bagged the MVP title with four frags.

The second match, played on Purgatory, was again won by AFF Esports with eight frags. However, Zila Ghaziabad played aggressively to grab 10 kills.

The third match, played on the desert map of Kalahari, was won by FF Warriors with six kills. Team Elite secured the second spot with 9 kills, with star player Pahadi taking four frags. AFF Esports showed consistency to grab seven kills.

At the end of game three, AFF Esports had 55 points, followed by Zila Ghaziabad with 42 points.

The fourth match was won by Only Freaks with four frags. However, City of Tehzeeb took eight kills in the match to top the points table. Zila Ghaziabad secured seven frags to clinch the Booyah in the fifth match. Survivor 4 AM and Team Elite both took eight kills each in the match.

The sixth and final match of the day was again won by AFF Esports with nine kills. Survivor 4 AM and Team Elite secured second and third places respectively, with seven frags each.

Prize pool distribution of Free Fire City Open Lucknow Finals:

Champion - 1,00,000 INR - AFF Esports (National Championship finals)

1st Runner-up - 50,000 INR - Zila Ghaziabad (City Play-ins)

3rd Place - 25,000 INR - Team Elite (City Play-ins)

4th Place - 25,000 INR - Survivor 4 AM. (City Play-ins)

Edited by Nikhil Vinod