Top 5 players to watch in Free Fire City Open (FFCO) National Finals

The National Finals of the four-month-long Free Fire City Open 2021 will be held on 15 August. A total of 12 teams will battle it out for the championship. The tournament features a prize pool of INR 60 lakhs.

Five best players to watch out for in the Free Fire City Open 2021 Finals

5) Captains - Nivesh (Hyderabad Nawabs)

Nivesh, a member of the FFCO Hyderabad champion team, displayed his incredible skillset during the finals, dealing massive amounts of damage and fragging heavily.

By accounting for 40 percent of the team's kills in the finals, he made a monumental contribution to his team's victory. Nivesh dealt a ridiculous total of 15,000 damage, which was the most damage dealt in the tournament.

4) Galaxy Racer/4 Unknown - Swastik (Mumbai Strikers)

Swastik, from GXR-4UN, delivered a brilliant performance in the FFCO City Finals. In addition to 15 eliminations, he also contributed over 8200 points of damage for his team.

Owing to his massive contribution, GXR-4UN won the Mumbai Finals and qualified for the national finals with flying colors. With 21 frags, he was also the MVP for week one of the FFPL 2021.

3) Head Hunters - Taneja Op (Kolkata Kings)

Taneja Op has been instrumental in the tournament so far. His 16 frags and 6625 damage earned him the MVP award in the Kolkata finals. A lot of skilled teams competed in this tournament, including Assassin Clutchgods, Sixth Sense, and Old Generation.

Taneja was a member of Team Elite, before making the switch to Head Hunters in 2021. Furthermore, he was ranked second among fraggers in the Free Free Pro League Finals, just behind Total Gaming's Delete.

2) Team Elite - Iconic (Lucknow Tigers)

One of the most popular players in the Indian Free Fire circuit, Dev Kumar, aka Iconic, was the top fragger in the FFCO City Play-in finals with 21 kills in six matches. With more than 10,000 damage and displaying his skill, he was an integral part of his team's victory.

Having inflicted over 10,000 damage, owing to his immaculate skillset and prowess, Iconic vindicated his status in the Indian Free Fire circuit.

1) Team Elite - Pahadi (Lucknow Tigers)

Touted as one of the best players not only in India but in South Asia as well, Pahadi is a cut above the rest. With 16 frags, he was declared the MVP of City-Play ins 2.

Aside from the FFCO, he has won MVP awards in major tournaments such as the Free Fire Tri-Series, FFIC 2020, and Free Fire Open Season 1. Having excellent game prowess alongside an abundance of patience solidifies his title as the best player in the country.

