Free Fire Pro League Summer Grand Finals: Winners, prize pool distribution and more

Following a thrilling grand final, the Free Fire Pro League (FFPL) 2021 Summer has finally concluded. It was fan favorites Total Gaming that emerged as the ultimate champions. In addition to the trophy, they also won a huge share of the prize pool. The tournament had a humongous prize pool of 35 lakhs of rupees.

The winner of the tournament, Total Gaming Esports, was awarded 15,000,000 rupees. TSM-FTX was runner-up, successfully securing second place without any booyah and taking home a winning sum of 7,50,000 INR. Team Elite won the third spot and 3,50,000 INR.

Prize pool distribution for the Free Fire Pro League 2021 Finals:-

1st Place(Winners):- 15,00,000 INR- Total Gaming

2nd Place (1st Runner-up):- 7,50,000 INR- TSM- FTX

3rd Place (2nd Runner-up):- 3,50,000 INR- Team Elite

4th Place:- 2,50,000 INR- 4 Unknown

5th Place:- 2,00,000 INR- Captains

6th Place:- 1,20,000 INR- Survivor 4AM

7th Place:- 1,00,000 INR- Team Chaos

8th Place:- 80,000 INR- Team D Esports

9th Place:- 60,000 INR- Last Breath

10th Place:- 40,000 INR- Galaxy Racer

11th Place:- 30,000 INR- Life Hackers

12th Place:- 20,000 INR- S8UL

Total Gaming bamboozled everyone with their aggressive gameplay, relying more on frag points. TSM FTX team hit the ground running in the final match, accumulating 15 points, and finishing second. TSM entered Free Fire Esports scene by acquiring Tri-Series Champion Sixth Sense. They proved themselves valuable by performing well. The 2021 FFIC Champions Galaxy Racer finished in 10th place after a below-par tournament.

While the top six teams from the tournament have qualified for the Free Fire India Championship 2021: Fall Split, the remaining six teams will be allocated slots in the closed qualifiers of the FFIC Fall.

Attention is now turning to the final stages of the FFCO 2021 as Captains, Galaxy Racer and 4 Unknown are all vying for the ultimate title and grand prize pool of 60 lakhs.

